Teacher Assistant-SMI-Float Position

Traverse City, MI

http://www.tbaisd.org

Posted on February 21, 2018

TBAISD is seeking a Teacher Assistant for a Float position for Severely Multiply Impaired (SMI)

 

QUALIFICATIONS: 

  • Interact with students and supervise classroom activities, playground, and lunchroom
  • Work in a consistent and individualized manner with students 
  • Willingness to work in areas of: self help (toileting, diapering, dressing, feeding) medical procedures (gastric tube feedings, trachostomy) and administering of medication per district policy
  • Keep classroom records (attendance, behavior documentation, lunch count)
  • Knowledge of physical, cognitive, and emotional impairments desirable
  • Participate in crisis management training
  • Willingness to deal with a wide range of student behaviors 
  • Understand and follow policy on confidentiality 
  • Interact appropriately with the public 
  • Understand and implement emergency medical procedures as needed 
  • Participate in adaptive physical education and swimming programs with students
  • Accompany student(s) into mainstreamed classes and adapt directions and assignments to student’s level 
  • Willingness to acquire and develop knowledge of computer technology 
  • Willingness to be trained in assistive technology

 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8515296

