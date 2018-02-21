Teacher Assistant-SMI-Float Position
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 21, 2018
About Teacher Assistant-SMI-Float Position
TBAISD is seeking a Teacher Assistant for a Float position for Severely Multiply Impaired (SMI)
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Interact with students and supervise classroom activities, playground, and lunchroom
- Work in a consistent and individualized manner with students
- Willingness to work in areas of: self help (toileting, diapering, dressing, feeding) medical procedures (gastric tube feedings, trachostomy) and administering of medication per district policy
- Keep classroom records (attendance, behavior documentation, lunch count)
- Knowledge of physical, cognitive, and emotional impairments desirable
- Participate in crisis management training
- Willingness to deal with a wide range of student behaviors
- Understand and follow policy on confidentiality
- Interact appropriately with the public
- Understand and implement emergency medical procedures as needed
- Participate in adaptive physical education and swimming programs with students
- Accompany student(s) into mainstreamed classes and adapt directions and assignments to student’s level
- Willingness to acquire and develop knowledge of computer technology
- Willingness to be trained in assistive technology
