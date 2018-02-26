MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Tax Program Coordinator

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 26, 2018

The Northwest Community Action Agency is seeking a Tax Program Coordinator

 

 

Seeking a seasonal Tax Program Coordinator for free tax service for low-income families and senior citizens.

Join this year to train and get a head start for next year. This is a seasonal position that runs from December to July.

Are you looking for a part-time career, need to supplement income, or want to give back to the community?

 Experience & Qualifications:

  • Experience with computer software and hardware a must
  • Job includes working with awesome volunteer tax preparers!
  • Coordination of tax sites throughout ten counties
  • Budgeting
  • Ensuring compliance with IRS and MI policies and reporting.
  • Bachelors Degree or equivalent experience.

This is a part year, 40 hour/week, position from December to July with starting pay of $16.00/hr.

 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8189529

