The Northwest Community Action Agency is seeking a Tax Program Coordinator

Seeking a seasonal Tax Program Coordinator for free tax service for low-income families and senior citizens.

Join this year to train and get a head start for next year. This is a seasonal position that runs from December to July.

Are you looking for a part-time career, need to supplement income, or want to give back to the community?

Experience & Qualifications:

Experience with computer software and hardware a must

Job includes working with awesome volunteer tax preparers!

Coordination of tax sites throughout ten counties

Budgeting

Ensuring compliance with IRS and MI policies and reporting.

Bachelors Degree or equivalent experience.

This is a part year, 40 hour/week, position from December to July with starting pay of $16.00/hr.