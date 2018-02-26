Tax Program Coordinator
Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 26, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370344
About Tax Program Coordinator
The Northwest Community Action Agency is seeking a Tax Program Coordinator
Seeking a seasonal Tax Program Coordinator for free tax service for low-income families and senior citizens.
Join this year to train and get a head start for next year. This is a seasonal position that runs from December to July.
Are you looking for a part-time career, need to supplement income, or want to give back to the community?
Experience & Qualifications:
- Experience with computer software and hardware a must
- Job includes working with awesome volunteer tax preparers!
- Coordination of tax sites throughout ten counties
- Budgeting
- Ensuring compliance with IRS and MI policies and reporting.
- Bachelors Degree or equivalent experience.
This is a part year, 40 hour/week, position from December to July with starting pay of $16.00/hr.
Job at a Glance
About Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency
More jobs at Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency