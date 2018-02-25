Tax Professional Assistant
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Posted on February 25, 2018
Seeking talented individuals to join our network of professionals, serving clients with diverse tax needs.
We offer competitive pay, flexible schedules available, and career advancement opportunities.
H&R Block is the industryâs largest consumer tax services providerÂ¹ and we have been focused on client service for over 60 years.
Apply today using any device at www.hrblock.com/careers > Tax Office Jobs
Tax Professional duties include:
-
Begin the tax return by entering client and W-2 information into the tax program
-
Assist with the closing of the interview by assembling the tax return, obtaining required signatures, reviewing the finished product with the client, and completing bookkeeping procedures
-
Ensure all H&R Block clients are receiving superior service
-
High school diploma or equivalent
-
Must have reading and math skills sufficient to begin and finish the tax return interview
-
Ability to communicate effectively in person and on the phone
-
Previous experience with Windows-based computer programs
-
Must meet all continuing education requirements of the position
-
Additional state and local requirements may apply
-
Additional course work in math, accounting, or finance is preferred
Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!
H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.
1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.
