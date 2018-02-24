Tank Wagon Driver Part Time

Operates a tank wagon truck to transport and deliver fuel oil, kerosene and like fuels to residential and business customers to assigned/designated destinations. Most deliveries are made on a dispatched basis. Service areas are local in nature within a 100 mile radius thus relieving incumbents from Department of Labor (DOT) requirements to log hours, miles and locations. Has the ability to communicate and understand details and directions and adhere to all Safety /DOT Regulations and is subject to training requirements governing the operation and maintenance of Underground Storage Tanks and is identified as having Class C responsibility for compliance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) regulations.

Incumbent loads products onto straight compartmentalized tank truck from BCOC bulk storage sites and delivers to customers on a deep-full or call-in basis. Cleans, services, and maintains vehicle; performs minor maintenance and makes adjustments as necessary. Performs pre- and post-trip inspections on vehicle. #CA

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Driver training certification from technical school or specialty driving program or three to six months related experience and/or training or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedures manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to speak to and listen effectively with customers and employee contacts made necessary in the performance of daily work activities.

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute rates, ratios, and percentages.

Ability to apply commonsense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Class B Commercial Drivers License with air brake, tanker, and hazardous materials endorsements. Class C Training in compliance with EPA and MDEQ regulations.

Must be 21 years old, as required by DOT regulations in order to legally haul hazardous materials.

Physical Demands:

Physical demands of this job require prolonged periods of driving and exertion of lifting, pulling, connecting hoses to load and dispense products. Physical effort is exerted on a routine, frequent basis. Activities at residential and commercial delivery sites may involve working around obstructions and pulling hoses long distances. Adverse weather conditions may involve extreme heat, rain, deep snow, and various types of ground conditions such as uneven terrain such as slopes, gullies, etc. A driver must have the agility and strength to climb ladders to load and unload product and for frequent ingress/egress to and from the truck cab; a driver must occasionally climb onto the top of the truckâs tank compartment to clear fuel lines and for access to tank components for loading/unloading as many as five product compartments. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk or hear. The employee is frequently required to stand, walk, sit, use hands to finger, handle, or feel, reach with hands or arms, climb or balance and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee must frequently lift and/or move objects up to seventy five (75) pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

Work Environment:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly expected to work near moving mechanical parts, fumes or airborne particles, outdoor weather conditions, and vibration. The noise level in the work environment is usually loud.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following; other duties may be assigned.

Maintain a valid Class B Commercial Drivers License (CDL) with required endorsements to operate a heavy, straight, single vehicle having a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more or any such vehicle towing a vehicle not in excess of 10,000 pounds. Required endorsements include air brake, tanker, and hazardous materials.

Maintenance of valid CDL depends upon meeting physical qualifications and medical certification as covered by Parts 391.41 and 391.43 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR).

Must submit to:

Annual Physical Examination

Random Drug and Alcohol Testing

Annual Record of Violations

Performs daily pre- and post-trip inspections and maintenance of straight compartmentalized truck.

Receives dispatch information and directions from Branch Office.

Travel to designate bulk plant or storage facility multiple times during work shift to load product.

Deliver products to customer locations as dispatched.

Report hazmat related spills, equipment problems, etc. to supervisor immediately upon occurrence and the hazmat emergency number. Follow guidelines provided in the Emergency Response Guide Book in the event of a hazardous materials incident.

Report hazardous conditions or maintenance problems encountered at loading or delivery sites to supervisor.

Routine responsibilities include:

a) Driving truck into position to load at filling rack

b) Attaching ground wire to truck during loading operation.

c) Opening valves or starting pumps to fill tank.

d) Placing an identification tag to the appropriate compartment to identify the product.

e) Reading gauges or meters and recording quantity loaded.

f) Driving truck to customer premises.

g) Stick customers tank prior to unloading to prevent overfill.

h) Pulling hose to tank, connecting hose, and opening valves to dispense product.

i) Recording amount delivered and issuing delivery ticket to customer.

As a function of their respective job responsibilities, all Driver personnel have frequent contacts with the existing customer base and/or potential residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Recognizing that the viability and very existence of BCOC relies on maintaining and increasing the customer base, Drivers play a key role in identifying and encouraging new sales opportunities either directly or by reporting them. It is expected that they generate sales leads for existing customers and/or identify and report potential clients to their immediate supervisor or manager for follow-up action.

