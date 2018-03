Tandem Jump Coordinators for various and unanticipated worksites throughout the U.S. (HQ: Charlevoix, MI). Facilitate tandem skydiving and perform tandem skydiving. Parachute Rigging. Operating as a contract tandem instructor for other skydiving centers. Requirements: UPT (United Parachute Technologies) Sigma Tandem Rating; current USPA Tandem rating; minimum 2000 tandem jumps.