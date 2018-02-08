Systems Support Technician
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 8, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/365648
About Systems Support Technician
JOB SUMMARY: Position is responsible for providing hardware and software support to the property in respect to gaming systems, PC systems, enterprise server systems and networking.
Â
PRIMARY DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Â
- Installs, configures and maintains PC and Notebook computer systems.
- Assists in monitoring and maintaining the operations of the Gaming, POS, Finance, and Human Resources systems for acceptable levels of performance.
- Evaluates factors such as number of devices per department serviced by data processing equipment, reporting formats required volume of transactions, time requirements and cost constraints, and need for security and access restrictions to determine hardware configurations.
- Assists in the analyzing information to determine, recommend, and plan layout for type of computers and peripheral equipment, or modifications to existing equipment and system, which will provide capability for proposed project or workload, efficient operation, and effective use of allotted space.
- Maintains equipment inventory and preventative maintenance schedules; provides documentation upon request.
- Participates on various project and program teams as a technical lead or subject matter expert to coordinate and deploy new systems and network infrastructures, security services or applications.
- Maintains working hours as helpdesk support to the enterprise as requested.
- Will be required to take some out of hours telephone calls (on-call) to resolve system issues should they arise.
- Troubleshoots and repairs computer hardware and software.
- Acts as first level contact for the IT Help Desk.
- IT Asset Management.
- Some purchasing and light accounting duties.
- Performs other duties as assigned within the scope of work.
Job at a Glance
About Odawa Casino Resort
More jobs at Odawa Casino Resort