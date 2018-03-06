Swing Driver – Traverse City

This position is responsible for unloading incoming freight, stocking product, pulling orders, rotating inventory and as needed, delivering customer orders in a safe, accurate and courteous manner. Must be self-directed, efficient, able to perform basic math functions and lift up to 163 lbs on a regular basis. Must have a CDL Class A driverâs license (or acquired written permit to obtain one) and ability to drive a Hi-Lo. A stable work history, good driving record and ability to pass a physical and drug test are necessary.