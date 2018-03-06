Swing Driver – Petoskey
Alliance Beverage Distributing
Harbor Springs, MI
Posted on March 6, 2018
This position is responsible for unloading incoming freight, stocking product, pulling orders, rotating inventory and as needed, delivering customer orders in a safe, accurate and courteous manner. Must be self-directed, efficient, able to perform basic math functions and lift up to 163 lbs on a regular basis. Must have a CDL Class A driverâs license (or acquired written permit to obtain one) and ability to drive a Hi-Lo. A stable work history, good driving record and ability to pass a physical and drug test are necessary.
About Alliance Beverage Distributing
