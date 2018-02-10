Surgical Technology Adjunct Instructor
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 10, 2018
Are you currently certified by the NBSTSA, have a CST, CSTFA, or CST/CSTFA, have 3 years of OR experience, and an associate’s degree? This may be the perfect opportunity to help our newest surgical technologists.Â This is a part-time job.Â Apply at jobs.nmc.edu.
