Surgical Technologist

Department:Surgery

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Day Shift

Hours:0645 – 1715

Salary Range:$15.89 Commensurate with Experience

Job Details:

Surgical Technologist prepares for scheduled surgical procedures, arranges sterile set-up of instrumentation according to established procedures. Assists the surgeon by passing instruments and supplies, holding retractors and anticipating surgeons’ needs during the course of surgery. Cleans operating room and stores equipment and supplies. McLaren Northern Michigan offers a career ladder for our Surgical Technologist.Education: Graduate of an accredited surgical technologist programExperience:Two years experience preferred. New Graduates welcome to apply.Other Job Requirements: Able to assess, evaluate, and interpret data to determine priorities, obtain information/supplies required for surgical procedures.Able to effectively communicate to varying education levels, cultural backgrounds, gender and age differences. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills are important. Must be able to interact effectively with others for physician and staff cooperation.Working Conditions: Work requires standing and sitting for extended periods, pushing, stooping, walking, lifting and reaching. Must be able to lift and/or maneuver objects weighing 30 pounds using appropriate body mechanics. Must be able to escort and support patients, to include pushing and maneuvering wheelchairs.Works in a patient care environment and is exposed to infectious diseases, body fluids, needle puncture wounds on a regular basis, occasional biohazard exposure, frequent radiation exposure, and odors.Work requires standing (wearing lead aprons) or sitting for extended periods of time.