Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.

5. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

6. Demonstrates knowledge and skill in the application of principles of asepsis and infection control.

7. Demonstrates knowledge of surgical anatomy, physiology and operative techniques.

8. Sets up sterile field and maintains according to department specific guidelines.

9. Follows all department policies/procedures/guidelines relevant to intraoperative patient care procedures.

10. Assisting surgeon during a procedure when requested and under direct supervision includes:

a. Holds retractors placed by surgeon.

b. Cauterizes instrument placed by surgeon.

c. Passes and places ties at the surgeon’s request.

d. CFA may assist with surgical wound closure at the surgeon’s request per the Certified First Assistant Addendum to this job description.

11. May assist the circulating nurse in the following manner:

a. Assists in moving the patient to and from the surgical bed.

b. Assists in positioning and prepping of patient for the procedure.

c. Cleans and prepares instruments for flash sterilization.

d. Assists in the application and securing of dressings and casts.

e. Keeps surgeon’s preference lists up-to-date.

f. Has knowledge of where all supplies and equipment can be located in the department.

12. Delegated by the Director of Surgical Services the ability to stock non-controlled medications in multiple locations in the OR. Delivers non-controlled medications to the OR Suite/Pre-Op Holding at the request of licensed personnel.

13. Performs within the parameters outlined in the surgical technologist performance standards.

14. Acts as a preceptor for new department employees or students.

15. Safety is a self-responsibility. Know the physical requirements of the job and work within those guidelines. Perform job duties safely at all times, utilizing learned body mechanics and transferring/lifting techniques. Plan your actions to promote safety. Report any unsafe situation/equipment according to hospital procedure.

16. Performs all other duties and responsibilities as assigned.