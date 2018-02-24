ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduation of an approved Surgical Technology Training Program or Licensed Practical Nurse with previous scrub experience.

BCLS required.

Surgical Technologist certification required (C.S.T. or N.C.C.T.).

ORGANIZATION

Supervised by the OR Manager, OR Coordinators or designee.

Works under the supervision of the Registered Nurse in delivering safe and effective care to the patient during the intraoperative period.

Works collaboratively and effectively with all members of the Patient Care Team.

POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below: __Neonatal (birth-1 mo) __Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) __Infant (1 mo-1 yr) __Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) __ Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) __ Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) __Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) __Geriatric (65 yrs & above) __Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X_All ages (birth & above) __No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. Promotes personal and patient safety. Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. Demonstrates knowledge and skill in the application of principles of asepsis and infection control. Demonstrates knowledge of surgical anatomy, physiology and operative techniques. Sets up sterile field and maintains according to department specific guidelines. Follows all department policies/procedures/guidelines relevant to intraoperative patient care procedures. Assisting surgeon during a procedure when requested and under direct supervision includes:

a. Holds retractors placed by surgeon.

b. Cauterizes instrument placed by surgeon.

c. Passes and places ties at the surgeon’s request.

d. CFA may assist with surgical wound closure at the surgeon’s request per the Certified First Assistant Addendum to this job description.

May assist the circulating nurse in the following manner:

a. Assists in moving the patient to and from the surgical bed.

b. Assists in positioning and prepping of patient for the procedure.

c. Cleans and prepares instruments for flash sterilization.

d. Assists in the application and securing of dressings and casts.

e. Keeps surgeon’s preference lists up-to-date.

f. Has knowledge of where all supplies and equipment can be located in the department.