Surgical Tech-Cadillac

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduation of an approved Surgical Technology Training Program or Licensed Practical Nurse with previous scrub experience.

BCLS required.

Surgical Technologist certification required (C.S.T. or N.C.C.T.).

ORGANIZATION

Supervised by the OR Manager, OR Coordinators or designee.

Works under the supervision of the Registered Nurse in delivering safe and effective care to the patient during the intraoperative period.

Works collaboratively and effectively with all members of the Patient Care Team.

POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

_Neonatal (birth-1 mo) _Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs)

_Infant (1 mo-1 yr) _Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs)

_ Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) _ Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs)

_Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) _Geriatric (65 yrs & above)

_Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) XAll ages (birth & above)

__No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES