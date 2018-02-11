Supervisor Sales
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Posted on February 11, 2018
22829BRPosting Title:Supervisor SalesJob Description:Our Supervisors support the management team in order to maximize the financial output of the store through the optimization of talent, operational execution and delivery of a rewarding experience for customers and associates. Our Supervisors are part of a team of high-achievers, who have a passion for excellence, continuous improvement and obsess about getting things done. They are expected to embrace our Mission Statement and Success Drivers for the Supervisor position and model Harbor Freight Tool’s Core Principles.
Profit Maximization
-
Drive sales to exceed financial goals
-
Drive productivity and efficiency to achieve desired results
-
Prepare and successfully execute special events
Operational Execution
-
Is a Subject Matter Expert in all operational processes and proficient in assigned areas of responsibility
-
Inspect and coach adherence to Standard Operating Procedures
-
Lead timely and accurate completion of workload
-
Ensure compliance to company policies and procedures
Talent Optimization
-
Train associates for job proficiency and expected behaviors
-
Coach associates and provide timely feedback
-
Support a team-driven atmosphere
-
Ensure and model a helpful customer experience
Customer Experience
-
Ensure items are in-stock
-
Ensure items are priced right
-
Maintain a safe, clean, and organized store
Success Drivers
Drive For Results
-
Sets priorities and translates goals into action plans
-
Consistently pushes self and others for results
-
Manages internal and external communications
Directing Others
-
Is good at establishing clear directions
-
Distributes workload appropriately
-
Is a clear communicator
Motivating Others
-
Creates a climate in which people want to do their best
-
Motivates and inspires direct reports and teams
-
Makes each individual feel their work is important
Timely Decision Making
-
Makes sound decisions in a timely manner, sometimes with incomplete information under tight deadlines and pressure
Customer Focus
-
Acts with internal and external customers in mind
-
Understands and teaches how operational execution directly affects the customer experience
-
Establishes and maintains relationships with customers and associates through respectful and effective communication
Shared Duties â Sales
Profit Maximization
-
Review results utilizing reporting including Scorecard
-
Adjust daily schedule based on business needs
-
Ensure adherence to Loss Prevention policies
-
Reduce risk and protect assets in compliance with the Operational Audit
-
Lead, coach, and participate in execution of special event playbooks
-
Maintain security of physical building, sensitive data, and IT equipment to policy
-
Ensure compliance to Injury Illness Prevention Program; recognize and resolve safety hazards
-
Execution of Physical Inventory Standard Operating Procedure
Talent Optimization
-
Commitment to continued learning and self-development
-
Participate in leadership meetings
-
Train new hires
-
Train existing associates on new initiatives
-
Coach behaviors for desired results
-
Provide input on associate performance to the management team
-
Ensure completion and submission of timecard edit forms as needed
-
Ensure compliance to meal and rest break policy
Operational Execution
-
Execute and validate Daily Download
-
Review all communications and take appropriate action
-
Complete and verify deposits, change orders and cash pick ups
-
Complete point of sale opening and closing procedures
-
Approve point of sale returns, voids, and overrides
-
Take appropriate action during business interruptions and emergencies
-
Ensure Merchandise Management expectations are consistently met
-
Complete forklift certification and operate as needed
-
Completion of inventory adjustments
-
Complete and maintain callbacks and pullbacks
-
Process defects, destroy, special handling returns, managed waste and open box in adherence to policies
Customer Experience
-
Serves as the Leader on Duty as scheduled
-
Ensure Customer Experience expectations are consistently met
-
Friendly
-
Available
-
Quick
-
Lead, coach, and participate in sales-driving behaviors:
-
Name Collection
-
Extended Service Plan Program
-
Inside Track Club Program
-
Proactive and timely resolution of customer issues
-
Manage and respond to lines at checkout
-
Efficient processing of point of sale transactions
-
Validate completion of daily cleaning checklist
-
Supervise and participate in store recovery standards
Position-Specific Duties – Sales
-
Drive and coach program execution and results in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure:
-
Drive and coach customer engagement:
-
Friendly
-
Available
-
Quick
-
Ensure front end and offices meet Store Standards
-
Recommend store supplies
-
Complete Month End Checklist
-
Other duties as assigned
Auto req ID:22829BRCity:TRAVERSE CITYRequirements:Experience
- One year experience in retail leadership preferred
Education
- Technical, Trade, or Vocational degree or High School graduate/Equivalent or 2 years Management or Functional Experience
Physical Requirements
-
Ability to communicate with customers and associates in person and via e-mail and telephone.
-
Ability to intermittently lift, push and/or pull up to 50 pounds.
-
Requires standing and moving for an entire shift.
-
Ability to lift, bend, kneel, climb, crawl and/or twist.
-
Ability to safely climb up and down a ladder.
-
Ability to become forklift certified and physically able to operate a forklift in accordance with IIPP.
Availability
-
Ability to work a flexible schedule, including evenings, holidays, overnights and weekends as necessary to meet the needs of the business.
-
Regular attendance is an essential function of the job.
Address 1:2433 N US HIGHWAY 31 SAbout Harbor Freight Tools:In 1977, when Harbor Freight Tools was started as a small family-owned business, we made a commitment to provide working people with great quality tools at the lowest prices. And for over 40 years, Harbor Freight Tools has done just that. From hand tools and generators, to air and power tools, from shop equipment to automotive tools, Harbor Freight offers more than 5,000 tools and accessories at quality levels that match or exceed competing brands, but at prices that are up to 80% less.
We’re not your typical retailer. We’re a team of high-achievers, who have a passion for excellence and continuous improvement and obsess about getting things done. We’re also equally committed to doing the right thing and giving back
