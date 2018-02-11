Supervisor Sales

22829BRPosting Title:Supervisor SalesJob Description:Our Supervisors support the management team in order to maximize the financial output of the store through the optimization of talent, operational execution and delivery of a rewarding experience for customers and associates. Our Supervisors are part of a team of high-achievers, who have a passion for excellence, continuous improvement and obsess about getting things done. They are expected to embrace our Mission Statement and Success Drivers for the Supervisor position and model Harbor Freight Tool’s Core Principles.

Profit Maximization

Drive sales to exceed financial goals

Drive productivity and efficiency to achieve desired results

Prepare and successfully execute special events Operational Execution

Is a Subject Matter Expert in all operational processes and proficient in assigned areas of responsibility

Inspect and coach adherence to Standard Operating Procedures

Lead timely and accurate completion of workload

Ensure compliance to company policies and procedures Talent Optimization

Train associates for job proficiency and expected behaviors

Coach associates and provide timely feedback

Support a team-driven atmosphere

Ensure and model a helpful customer experience Customer Experience

Ensure items are in-stock

Ensure items are priced right

Maintain a safe, clean, and organized store

Success Drivers

Drive For Results

Sets priorities and translates goals into action plans

Consistently pushes self and others for results

Manages internal and external communications

Directing Others

Is good at establishing clear directions

Distributes workload appropriately

Is a clear communicator Motivating Others

Creates a climate in which people want to do their best

Motivates and inspires direct reports and teams

Makes each individual feel their work is important

Timely Decision Making

Makes sound decisions in a timely manner, sometimes with incomplete information under tight deadlines and pressure Customer Focus

Acts with internal and external customers in mind

Understands and teaches how operational execution directly affects the customer experience

Establishes and maintains relationships with customers and associates through respectful and effective communication

Shared Duties â Sales

Profit Maximization

Review results utilizing reporting including Scorecard

Adjust daily schedule based on business needs

Ensure adherence to Loss Prevention policies

Reduce risk and protect assets in compliance with the Operational Audit

Lead, coach, and participate in execution of special event playbooks

Maintain security of physical building, sensitive data, and IT equipment to policy

Ensure compliance to Injury Illness Prevention Program; recognize and resolve safety hazards

Execution of Physical Inventory Standard Operating Procedure Talent Optimization

Commitment to continued learning and self-development

Participate in leadership meetings

Train new hires

Train existing associates on new initiatives

Coach behaviors for desired results

Provide input on associate performance to the management team

Ensure completion and submission of timecard edit forms as needed

Ensure compliance to meal and rest break policy Operational Execution

Execute and validate Daily Download

Review all communications and take appropriate action

Complete and verify deposits, change orders and cash pick ups

Complete point of sale opening and closing procedures

Approve point of sale returns, voids, and overrides

Take appropriate action during business interruptions and emergencies

Ensure Merchandise Management expectations are consistently met

Complete forklift certification and operate as needed

Completion of inventory adjustments

Complete and maintain callbacks and pullbacks

Process defects, destroy, special handling returns, managed waste and open box in adherence to policies Customer Experience

Serves as the Leader on Duty as scheduled

Ensure Customer Experience expectations are consistently met

Friendly

Available

Quick

Lead, coach, and participate in sales-driving behaviors:

Name Collection

Extended Service Plan Program

Inside Track Club Program

Proactive and timely resolution of customer issues

Manage and respond to lines at checkout

Efficient processing of point of sale transactions

Validate completion of daily cleaning checklist

Supervise and participate in store recovery standards Position-Specific Duties – Sales

Drive and coach program execution and results in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure:

Drive and coach customer engagement:

Friendly

Available

Quick

Ensure front end and offices meet Store Standards

Recommend store supplies

Complete Month End Checklist

Other duties as assigned

Auto req ID:22829BRCity:TRAVERSE CITYRequirements:Experience

One year experience in retail leadership preferred

Education

Technical, Trade, or Vocational degree or High School graduate/Equivalent or 2 years Management or Functional Experience

Physical Requirements

Ability to communicate with customers and associates in person and via e-mail and telephone.

Ability to intermittently lift, push and/or pull up to 50 pounds.

Requires standing and moving for an entire shift.

Ability to lift, bend, kneel, climb, crawl and/or twist.

Ability to safely climb up and down a ladder.

Ability to become forklift certified and physically able to operate a forklift in accordance with IIPP.

Availability

Ability to work a flexible schedule, including evenings, holidays, overnights and weekends as necessary to meet the needs of the business.

Regular attendance is an essential function of the job.

Address 1:2433 N US HIGHWAY 31 SAbout Harbor Freight Tools:In 1977, when Harbor Freight Tools was started as a small family-owned business, we made a commitment to provide working people with great quality tools at the lowest prices. And for over 40 years, Harbor Freight Tools has done just that. From hand tools and generators, to air and power tools, from shop equipment to automotive tools, Harbor Freight offers more than 5,000 tools and accessories at quality levels that match or exceed competing brands, but at prices that are up to 80% less.

We’re not your typical retailer. We’re a team of high-achievers, who have a passion for excellence and continuous improvement and obsess about getting things done. We’re also equally committed to doing the right thing and giving back