Summer Student Gas Union L799 Gas Cadillac

The future is bright at DTE Energy! We are the largest electric and gas utility in Michigan with an aspiration to be the best-operated energy company in North America. We are a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan with businesses in 26 different states.

DTE Energy’s utility and non-utility businesses are poised for significant growth. We look forward to working with highly motivated and team-oriented individuals to energize our efforts of growing economically and environmentally.

We care for our employees and prioritize their health and safety first. Recently, DTE Energy has been recognized as an outstanding place to work and has received the following accolades:

* Gallup Great Workplace Award for 3 consecutive Years! (2013, 2014 and 2015)

* Metropolitan Detroit’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to work For

* J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Award

* Professional Women’s Magazine/Black EOE Journal “Best of the Best”

* Computerworld’s 100 Best Places to Work in IT

* Best Employers for a Healthy Lifestyle Gold Award

* Detroit Free Press Green Leaders Award

Represented summer student work program.Â Students will work primarily outdoors reading gas meters, conducting leak surveys, scrapping/painting meters and other work as assigned in select DTE Gas service areas.

Students may be majoring in any major. They must have reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license, have less than 8 points and be able to read a map. Students must be able to walk at least 6.5 hours per day, not be afraid of dogs and be willing to work in inclement weather.

Must meet the following requirements to be eligible for this position:

â¢Students must be age 18 by the start date

â¢Have a reliable personal vehicle if assigned to a position that requires driving

â¢Must provide an official college transcript OR official high school transcript and a copy of college/university acceptance letter

â¢Must have a driving record of 8 pts or less

â¢Must satisfy all offer/pre-employment contingencies

â¢Students must be actively enrolled in college or accepted to college for fall of that year AND have attended college or high school the preceding semester.

â¢Cumulative GPA of at least a 2.0

â¢Previous Summer Student must be eligible to return

â¢Time limit per student of three years unless there are not enough eligible students

Returning Students

â¢1st Tie-breaker by college level starting with Advanced Degrees, then Seniors, then Juniors, then Sophomores, then Freshmen.

â¢2nd Tie-breaker by employee’s child (only one child per family will receive priority, additional children will be considered after all other employees children).

â¢3rd Tie-breaker by cumulative GPA

Non-Returning Students

â¢1st Tie-breaker by college level starting with Advanced Degrees, then Seniors, then Juniors, then Sophomores, then Freshmen.

â¢2nd Tie-breaker by employee’s child (only one child per family will receive priority, additional children will be considered after all other employees children).

â¢3rd Tie-breaker by cumulative GPA.

