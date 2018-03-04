Summer internship ideal for hospitality major

2018 Summer internship ideal for a business student or hospitality major. Frankfort and Elberta are located on the shores of Lake Michigan in beautiful Northern Michigan. The Betsie Bay Marina is a full service marina that provides guests with a comprehensive boating experience. Marina amenities include slips, storage, mechanic services, maintenance services, kayak rentals, tackle store, access to premier fishing and a boatel. The boatel consists of 5 yachts of various sizes that are available to rent via the internet for a unique sleep aboard experience. The candidate will be responsible for the day to day operation of the boatel.

Responsibilities:

correspond with guests via instant messaging

manage internet listings

manage the scheduling of job responsibilities based on guest arrival schedule

manage the ordering of expendable guest supplies

welcome/bid farewell to guests

check guests in and out

be knowledgeable of area activities

anticipate guest concerns and deal with them before they become complaints

handle complaints with empathy and courtesy

maintain high guest ratings

clean boats inside and out

launder linens

hose off docks around the boatels

maintain landscaping around boatels

communicate status to marina owners on a daily basis

Position is 30-40 hours a week at $10 / hour. Free housing is available in the form of a one bedroom, on-site trailer home unit. Start date and end date are negotiable. Time off on weekends and holidays is limited and must be negotiated in advance. Days off will be during the week. Expansion of hours, pay and responsibilities are possible depending on the candidate’s desire and abilities.

Candidates must be able to pay attention to detail, manage their own activities, have great people and communication skills, be agile enough to manage the confined spaces of a boat and be comfortable around the water.

The owners are willing to exchange knowledge regarding the operation of the entire marina and provide mentoring for a student eager to learn about business in a real world environment.

To apply, send your resume to [email protected] before March 25th.

