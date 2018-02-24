Summer 2018 Customer Assistance Representative – Traverse City, MI !
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369462
About Summer 2018 Customer Assistance Representative – Traverse City, MI !
Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veterans
The Sr. Customer Assistance Representative (CAR Sr) will provide a high level of customer service by assisting both internal and external customers, primarily face-to-face, supporting their branch and rental needs. The CAR Sr will gain knowledge through local training and hands-on experience to provide administrative support, service customers, and act as a rental back-up at our Traverse City, MI locations.
The Sr. Customer Assistance Representative position is a full time position and requires 40 hours per week. This is a Seasonal position lasting up to 120 days.
-
Take incoming calls- reservations, rate quotes, general questions and answers, provide information and resolution for customers, other branches, insurance companies, dealerships, repair shops and other vendors
-
Manage outgoing calls for callback management and miscellaneous calls as assigned
-
Provide a high level of customer service by assisting customers and assessing their rental needs in person and over the phone
-
Meet and greet customers in a friendly and timely manner
-
Provide directions and general assistance
-
Assist to assess condition of rental upon return
-
Process returns, check-ins and exit kiosk transactions
-
Effectively market the company while assisting customers as needed
-
Understand and communicate rental terms and conditions, vehicle features and other services
-
May sell optional protection products, upgrades, fuel options and other additional equipment
-
Responsible for notifying Management of any known vehicle problems and any required vehicle maintenance
-
Clean vehicle interior and exterior by hand or by operating washing equipment when needed
-
Perform various administrative and basic accounting functions such as: research and billing support tasks, accounts receivables, transfer and key logs, run miscellaneous reports, supply maintenance, process customer billing
-
Perform miscellaneous and backup duties job-related duties as assigned
-
Must be at least 18 years old
-
Must have at least 6 months prior customer service or sales experience
-
Must have a valid drivers license with no more than 2 moving violations and/or at-fault accidents on driving record in the past 3 years
-
No drug or alcohol related conviction on driving record in the past 5 years
-
Must be authorized to work in the United States and not require work authorization sponsorship by our company for this position now or in the future
-
Apart from religious observations must be able to work a 40 HR/Week schedule that will possibly include nights and weekends
Requisition Number: 2017-229917
External Company Name: Enterprise Holdings
External Company URL: www.erac.com
Job at a Glance
About Enterprise Holdings
More jobs at Enterprise Holdings