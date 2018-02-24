MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Summer 2018 Customer Assistance Representative – Traverse City, MI !

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 24, 2018

About Summer 2018 Customer Assistance Representative – Traverse City, MI !

Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veterans

The Sr. Customer Assistance Representative (CAR Sr) will provide a high level of customer service by assisting both internal and external customers, primarily face-to-face, supporting their branch and rental needs. The CAR Sr will gain knowledge through local training and hands-on experience to provide administrative support, service customers, and act as a rental back-up at our Traverse City, MI locations.

The Sr. Customer Assistance Representative position is a full time position and requires 40 hours per week. This is a Seasonal position lasting up to 120 days.

  • Take incoming calls- reservations, rate quotes, general questions and answers, provide information and resolution for customers, other branches, insurance companies, dealerships, repair shops and other vendors

  • Manage outgoing calls for callback management and miscellaneous calls as assigned

  • Provide a high level of customer service by assisting customers and assessing their rental needs in person and over the phone

  • Meet and greet customers in a friendly and timely manner

  • Provide directions and general assistance

  • Assist to assess condition of rental upon return

  • Process returns, check-ins and exit kiosk transactions

  • Effectively market the company while assisting customers as needed

  • Understand and communicate rental terms and conditions, vehicle features and other services

  • May sell optional protection products, upgrades, fuel options and other additional equipment

  • Responsible for notifying Management of any known vehicle problems and any required vehicle maintenance

  • Clean vehicle interior and exterior by hand or by operating washing equipment when needed

  • Perform various administrative and basic accounting functions such as: research and billing support tasks, accounts receivables, transfer and key logs, run miscellaneous reports, supply maintenance, process customer billing

  • Perform miscellaneous and backup duties job-related duties as assigned

  • Must be at least 18 years old

  • Must have at least 6 months prior customer service or sales experience

  • Must have a valid drivers license with no more than 2 moving violations and/or at-fault accidents on driving record in the past 3 years

  • No drug or alcohol related conviction on driving record in the past 5 years

  • Must be authorized to work in the United States and not require work authorization sponsorship by our company for this position now or in the future

  • Apart from religious observations must be able to work a 40 HR/Week schedule that will possibly include nights and weekends

Requisition Number: 2017-229917

External Company Name: Enterprise Holdings

External Company URL: www.erac.com

