Summer 2018 Customer Assistance Representative – Traverse City, MI !

The Sr. Customer Assistance Representative (CAR Sr) will provide a high level of customer service by assisting both internal and external customers, primarily face-to-face, supporting their branch and rental needs. The CAR Sr will gain knowledge through local training and hands-on experience to provide administrative support, service customers, and act as a rental back-up at our Traverse City, MI locations.

The Sr. Customer Assistance Representative position is a full time position and requires 40 hours per week. This is a Seasonal position lasting up to 120 days.

Take incoming calls- reservations, rate quotes, general questions and answers, provide information and resolution for customers, other branches, insurance companies, dealerships, repair shops and other vendors

Manage outgoing calls for callback management and miscellaneous calls as assigned

Provide a high level of customer service by assisting customers and assessing their rental needs in person and over the phone

Meet and greet customers in a friendly and timely manner

Provide directions and general assistance

Assist to assess condition of rental upon return

Process returns, check-ins and exit kiosk transactions

Effectively market the company while assisting customers as needed

Understand and communicate rental terms and conditions, vehicle features and other services

May sell optional protection products, upgrades, fuel options and other additional equipment

Responsible for notifying Management of any known vehicle problems and any required vehicle maintenance

Clean vehicle interior and exterior by hand or by operating washing equipment when needed

Perform various administrative and basic accounting functions such as: research and billing support tasks, accounts receivables, transfer and key logs, run miscellaneous reports, supply maintenance, process customer billing

Perform miscellaneous and backup duties job-related duties as assigned

Must be at least 18 years old

Must have at least 6 months prior customer service or sales experience

Must have a valid drivers license with no more than 2 moving violations and/or at-fault accidents on driving record in the past 3 years

No drug or alcohol related conviction on driving record in the past 5 years

Must be authorized to work in the United States and not require work authorization sponsorship by our company for this position now or in the future

Apart from religious observations must be able to work a 40 HR/Week schedule that will possibly include nights and weekends

