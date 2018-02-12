Substitute Teacher-TBAISD

Immediate need for Substitute Teachers and other support positions in the Traverse Bay Area ISD and the local school districts including: Alba Public Schools, Bellaire Public Schools, Benzie County Schools, Elk Rapids Public Schools, Forest Area Community Schools, Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools, Glen Lake Community Schools, Kalkaska Public Schools, Kingsley Area Schools, Leland Public Schools, Mancelona Public Schools, Northport Public School, Suttons Bay Schools, Traverse City Area Public Schools, Grand Traverse Academy, North Central Academy, and Woodland School.

Individuals selected to this position must be able to administer lesson plans, while creating an optimal learning environment for students. The successful candidate should have the ability to work with students of varied age groups and be able to interact with faculty and staff in a professional manner. Additional requirements include; excellent communication skills, attention to detail and the ability to lead.

Requirements:

Must be able to pass a background check. Successful completion of a minimum of 90 credit hours from a four year accredited college or university.