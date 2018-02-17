Substitute Teacher & Support Staff Sign-Up Meeting

Great with kids? Want to help in your local school district? Ever thought about Substitute Teaching? PCMI/willSub with Traverse Bay Area ISD and the local school districts in the ISD, including Grand Traverse Academy, are looking for you! Join us at the sign-up meeting and we will help you through the process. To register, please go to www.pcmiservices.com and click on “Click here for a list of District Orientation Meetings by State.”

We are looking for Substitute Teachers and Substitute Support Staff. Substitute Support Positions include substitute paraprofessionals, food service, secretaries, and custodians. These positions require a high school diploma/GED.

Tuesday, Feb 27Â â 10:30am â 12:00pm

Benzie Central High School

9300 Homestead Rd.

Computer Lab Room A

Benzonia, MI 49616

What Should I Do Next?

In order to effectively facilitate the employment process, you will be required to bring/provide the following documents when you attend your selected meeting:

Your personal email address and password

Copies of I-9 documents; normally a driverâs license and your social security card OR birth certificate (If you bring a passport, it will cover both of these IDâs).

Banking information to complete a direct deposit form, or a voided check.

Copies of your âofficialâ college transcriptsÂ (If you are applying for substitute teaching)

3 reference names and valid email addresses for each reference.

It is highly recommended to start or even complete your application before attending your scheduled PCMI willSub meeting. Please visit www.pcmiservices.com and select Apply Now to begin the application process. If assistance is needed with your application, please contact PCMI customer service at 1-877-855-7264.