Substitute Teacher & Support Staff Sign-Up Meeting
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 17, 2018
About Substitute Teacher & Support Staff Sign-Up Meeting
Great with kids? Want to help in your local school district? Ever thought about Substitute Teaching?
PCMI/willSub with Traverse Bay Area ISD and the local school districts, including Grand Traverse AcademyÂ are looking for you! Join us at the sign-up meeting and we will help you through the process. To register, please go to www.pcmiservices.com and click on “Click here for a list of District Orientation Meetings by State.”
We are looking for Substitute Teachers and Substitute Support Staff. Substitute Support Positions include substitute paraprofessionals, food service, secretaries, and custodians. These positions require a high school diploma/GED.
Thursday, Mar 1Â â 10:00am â 11:30 am
TBAISD administration building
Leelanau Conference Rm
1101 Red Drive
Traverse City, MI 49684
What Should I Do Next?
In order to effectively facilitate the employment process, you will be required to bring/provide the following documents when you attend your selected meeting:
- Your personal email address and password
- Copies of I-9 documents; normally a driverâs license and your social security card OR birth certificate (If you bring a passport, it will cover both of these IDâs).
- Banking information to complete a direct deposit form, or a voided check.
- Copies of your âofficialâ college transcriptsÂ (If you are applying for substitute teaching)
- 3 reference names and valid email addresses for each reference.
It is highly recommended to start or even complete your application before attending your scheduled PCMI willSub meeting. Please visit www.pcmiservices.com and select Apply Now to begin the application process. If assistance is needed with your application, please contact PCMI customer service at 1-877-855-7264.
