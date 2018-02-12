MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Substitute Custodians

Traverse City, MI

http://www.pcmiservices.com

Posted on February 12, 2018

Substitute Custodian â

All duties connected to the cleaning and maintenance of classrooms, bathrooms, auditoriums and/or gymnasiums within a school building.Â  The successful candidate will have previous experience in a janitorial position, including knowledge of floor machines.Â  Must be dependable and have the ability to work flexible hours.

About PCMI-Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District

It is our mission to provide world-class human resource solutions utilizing our proprietary technology willSub to assist school districts and individuals to reach their full potential.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7143296

