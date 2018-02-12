Substitute Custodians
PCMI-Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 12, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/345849
About Substitute Custodians
Substitute Custodian â
All duties connected to the cleaning and maintenance of classrooms, bathrooms, auditoriums and/or gymnasiums within a school building.Â The successful candidate will have previous experience in a janitorial position, including knowledge of floor machines.Â Must be dependable and have the ability to work flexible hours.
Job at a Glance
About PCMI-Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District
It is our mission to provide world-class human resource solutions utilizing our proprietary technology willSub to assist school districts and individuals to reach their full potential.
More jobs at PCMI-Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District