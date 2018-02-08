Substitute Custodian – Charlevoix County
Charlevoix, MI
Posted on February 8, 2018
Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District is seeking a contracted individual to provide custodial services in two buildings in Petoskey and Charlevoix when needed to substitute for existing employees.
Contracted Position:Â Substitute Custodian
Qualifications:
- Some Custodial Experience
- Ability to pass background check
Other Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities Required:
- Demonstrated ability to work independently
- Ability to be predictable and reliable in attendance and completion of duties
- Ability to meet established cleanliness standards for an educational institution
- Ability to complete work after buildings have closed for the day
- Ability to lift and carry up to 25 pounds
- Ability to bend, stoop, and push/pull as duties require
- Ability to properly handle chemicals and cleaning products
Job Functions:
- Cleaning bathrooms
- Mopping entry floors, bathroom floors, etc.
- Cleaning interior windows, glass doors
- Cleaning breakrooms and kitchen areas
- Vacuuming hallways, offices, classrooms as appropriate
- Emptying trash cans
- Daily dusting in main and other areas
- Replenishing paper goods, soap products, etc.
- May include light maintenance activities
Daily Supervision of Assigned Contracted Staff: Char-Em IDS Building and Grounds Coordinator
Hours: 20-30 hours per week
Starting Pay rate:Â $13/hour with 90-days probation.
