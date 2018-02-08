Substitute Custodian – Charlevoix County

Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District is seeking a contracted individual to provide custodial services in two buildings in Petoskey and Charlevoix when needed to substitute for existing employees.

Contracted Position:Â Substitute Custodian

Qualifications:

Some Custodial Experience

Ability to pass background check

Other Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities Required:

Demonstrated ability to work independently

Ability to be predictable and reliable in attendance and completion of duties

Ability to meet established cleanliness standards for an educational institution

Ability to complete work after buildings have closed for the day

Ability to lift and carry up to 25 pounds

Ability to bend, stoop, and push/pull as duties require

Ability to properly handle chemicals and cleaning products

Job Functions:

Cleaning bathrooms

Mopping entry floors, bathroom floors, etc.

Cleaning interior windows, glass doors

Cleaning breakrooms and kitchen areas

Vacuuming hallways, offices, classrooms as appropriate

Emptying trash cans

Daily dusting in main and other areas

Replenishing paper goods, soap products, etc.

May include light maintenance activities

Daily Supervision of Assigned Contracted Staff: Char-Em IDS Building and Grounds Coordinator

Hours: 20-30 hours per week

Starting Pay rate:Â $13/hour with 90-days probation.