Substitute Custodian – Charlevoix County

Charlevoix, MI

http://www.EDUStaff.org

Posted on February 8, 2018

About Substitute Custodian – Charlevoix County

Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District is seeking a contracted individual to provide custodial services in two buildings in Petoskey and Charlevoix when needed to substitute for existing employees.

Contracted Position:Â  Substitute Custodian

Qualifications:

  • Some Custodial Experience
  • Ability to pass background check

Other Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities Required:

  • Demonstrated ability to work independently
  • Ability to be predictable and reliable in attendance and completion of duties
  • Ability to meet established cleanliness standards for an educational institution
  • Ability to complete work after buildings have closed for the day
  • Ability to lift and carry up to 25 pounds
  • Ability to bend, stoop, and push/pull as duties require
  • Ability to properly handle chemicals and cleaning products

Job Functions:

  • Cleaning bathrooms
  • Mopping entry floors, bathroom floors, etc.
  • Cleaning interior windows, glass doors
  • Cleaning breakrooms and kitchen areas
  • Vacuuming hallways, offices, classrooms as appropriate
  • Emptying trash cans
  • Daily dusting in main and other areas
  • Replenishing paper goods, soap products, etc.
  • May include light maintenance activities

Daily Supervision of Assigned Contracted Staff: Char-Em IDS Building and Grounds Coordinator

Hours: 20-30 hours per week

Starting Pay rate:Â  $13/hour with 90-days probation.

About EDUStaff

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7985154

