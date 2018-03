Sub Teacher & Support Staff Sign-Up Meeting 4/11

Great with kids? Want to help in your local school district? Ever thought about Substitute Teaching? PCMI/willSub with TBAISD ISD and the local school districts are looking for you! ! Join us at the sign-up meeting and we will help you through the process. To register, please go to www.pcmiservices.com and click on “Click here for a list of District Orientation Meetings by State.”

Substitute Support Positions, including substitute paraprofessionals, food service, secretaries. These positions require a high school diploma/GED.

DATE AND TIME

Wed, April 11, 2018

10:30 am – 12:00 pm

LOCATION

Benzie Central High School

9300 Homestead Rd.

Computer Lab A

Benzonia, MI 49616

What Should I Do Next?

In order to effectively facilitate the employment process, you will be required to bring/provide the following documents when you attend your selected meeting:

Your personal email address and password

Copies of I-9 documents; normally a driver’s license and your social security card OR birth certificate (If you bring a passport, it will cover both of these ID’s).

Banking information to complete a direct deposit form, or a voided check.

Copies of your ”official” college transcripts (If you are applying for substitute teaching)

3 reference names and valid email addresses for each reference.

It is highly recommended to start or even complete your application before attending your scheduled PCMI willSub meeting. Please visit www.pcmiservices.com and select Apply Now to begin the application process. If assistance is needed with your application, please contact PCMI customer service at 1-877-855-7264.