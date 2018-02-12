MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Sub Drivers Needed – Charlevoix Public Schools

Charlevoix, MI

http://www.contractbusdrivers.com

Posted on February 12, 2018

Do you enjoy working with kids? Learn more about becoming a Substitute School Bus Driver. Training is provided to qualified candidates.  You do not need to have a CDL to apply. Previous school bus driving experience preferred but not required. We currently need substitute drivers for the Charlevoix Public Schools. Must have clean driving record and ability to pass background check, pre-employment drug screen and DOT physical. METS provides flexible scheduling, advancement opportunities and other employee perks. Please send resumes to [email protected]

About Michigan Educational Transportation Services

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/3460317

