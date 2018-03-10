Student Assistant – Bellaire

Job Description

POSITION DUTIES –The Student Assistant position will work in a learning capacity, under close supervision of a training supervisor (branch/region manager or lead worker). will service customers by reviewing requests, eligibility, and application requirements; processing transactions; educating customers on services and alternative methods; and working with a sense of purpose, urgency, and accuracy for Michigan citizens. These positions may lead to career growth opportunities within our Department! Review additional information about the position’s responsibilities here: Position Description

APPOINTMENT TYPE/BENEFITS –This is a non-career position. Non-career employees are not eligible for benefits or paid time off, however, they may participate in a deferred compensation plan 401K and/or 457.

WORK SCHEDULE –Dependent upon the student’s school schedule, the work schedule will be varied however, may be on-call, and on average, will work up to 29 hours per week (dependent upon the needs of the department, you may be scheduled to work additional hours). Occasional travel may be required for assignments at other branch offices. To be considered for these positions, please be advised that you must be available to work any of the following days/hours during your appointment:

Western Division Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. *

*Note: Employees may be required to work on Saturday’s, in accordance with contractual agreements.

Required Education and Experience

Education

Current enrollment in, or acceptance to, a post-secondary educational institution (community college, college, university).

Experience

None required, however, preferred candidates will possess experience working in a customer service role that involves general clerical tasks, cash handling and good communication skills. These skills must be documented in your application.

Additional Requirements and Information

At the time of application and for further consideration, interested applicants must attach a current class schedule, or acceptance letter from a post-secondary educational institution, if not currently enrolled.

You must apply for this vacancy through the NEOGOV system; click on “Apply” in the job posting for instructions in submitting your electronic application. Your application for any position does not guarantee that you will be contacted by the Department for further consideration. Only those applicants interviewed will be notified of the results.

Civil Service Commission Rule 2-7 requires that all newly hired state employees submit to and pass a pre-employment drug test prior to their actual appointment. Due to the nature of work of the Department of State, criminal and driving records will be checked. Any position offer will be conditional until results of the criminal background record checks indicate eligibility for employment.

CDLKTEX: Pursuant to the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Enhancement (CMVSE) Act and the requirements established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), this designation requires a nationwide criminal history background check prior to position appointment. The employee, once appointed, is required to successfully complete a formal CDL training course, and knowledge test prior to certification as a CDL Knowledge Test Examiner. Additionally, the incumbent will be required to pass refresher training and examination every four years.

SECCHDPOS: Position requires incumbent to be a United States Citizen and pass a thorough background investigation to comply with Public Act 7 of 2008, Public Act 23 of 2008, and the Memorandum of Agreement between the State of Michigan and the Department of Homeland Security. Position also requires incumbent possess and maintain a valid driver’s license, in accordance with agency’s driving record standards.

If you have questions with navigating through NEOGOV or need assistance with uploading and/or attaching your documents, please view the following contact information: SOM How to Apply.

Salary: $14.18 Hourly

Location: Bellaire, MI

Job Type: Non Career

Department: Department of State

Job Number: 2301-18-RW109

Closing: 3/15/2018 11:59 PM Eastern

Bargaining Unit: UNITED AUTO WORKERS (UAW)

Agency: State of Michigan

Address: 400 South Pine Street Lansing, Michigan, 48909.

Phone: (800) 788-1766

Website: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/michigan