Job Description

Store Team Members play a meaningful role within the CVS Health family. At CVS Health, weâre shaping the future of health care for people, businesses, and communities. With your talents and expertise, you can help us play a more active and supportive role in each personâs unique healthcare needs. Join our team of thousands as we positively impact millionsâ¦one customer at a time.

The Store Team Member position provides an opportunity, in a leading retail setting, to excel in a growing, high impact, customer focused role, working both independently and as a member of a team, to positively impact the lives of others.

Essential Functions:

â¢ Providing differentiated customer service by anticipating customer needs, demonstrating compassion and care in all interactions, and actively identifying and resolving potential service issues

â¢ Focusing on the customer by giving a warm and friendly greeting, maintaining eye contact and offering help locating additional items, when needed

â¢ Accurately operating a cash register – handling cash, checks and credit card transactions with precision while following company policies and procedures

â¢ Maintaining the sales floor by restocking shelves, checking in vendors, updating pricing information and completing inventory management tasks as directed by store manager

â¢ Supporting opening and closing store activities, when needed

â¢ Providing customer support to all departments, including photo and beauty, ensuring departments are fully stocked and operational while remaining current with all updated services and tools

â¢ Assisting pharmacy personnel when needed, including working regular shifts in the pharmacy as part of opportunities for growth and career development

â¢Embracing and advocating for new CVS services and loyalty programs that support our purpose of helping people on their path to better health

Required Qualifications

â¢ At least 16 years of age

Physical Requirements:

â¢ Remaining upright on the feet, particularly for sustained periods of time

â¢ Lifting and exerting up to 35 lbs of force occasionally, up to 10 lbs of force frequently, and a negligible amount of force regularly to move objects to and from, including overhead lifting

â¢ Visual Acuity – Having close visual acuity to perform activities such as: viewing a computer terminal, reading, visual inspection involving small parts/details

Preferred Qualifications

â¢ Previous experience in a retail or customer service setting

Education

â¢ High School diploma or equivalent

Business Overview

CVS Caremark, through our unmatched breadth of service offerings, is transforming the delivery of health care services in the U.S. We are an innovative, fast-growing company guided by values that focus on teamwork, integrity and respect for our colleagues and customers. What are we looking for in our colleagues? We seek fresh ideas, new perspectives, a diversity of experiences, and a dedication to service that will help us better meet the needs of the many people and businesses that rely on us each day. As the nation’s largest pharmacy health care provider, we offer a wide range of exciting and fulfilling career opportunities across our three business units – MinuteClinic, pharmacy benefit management (PBM) and retail pharmacy. Our energetic and service-oriented colleagues work hard every day to make a positive difference in the lives of our customers.

CVS Caremark is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate in hiring or employment against any individual on the basis of race, color, gender, national origin, ancestry, religion, physical or mental disability, age, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, pregnancy, citizenship, or any other factor protected by anti-discrimination laws. Furthermore, we comply with the laws and regulations set forth in the following EEO is the Law Poster: EEO IS THE LAW at http://www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/posters/pdf/eeopost.pdf

Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities. If you require assistance to apply for this job, please contact us by clicking AA EEO CVS Caremark at mailto:[email protected]