The Store Support Lead is responsible for demonstrating an exceptional Member experience by engaging the Member and prioritizing the Member’s needs over task. Helps complete all tasks associated with the backroom, store operation processes, footwear, and on the floor responsibilities.

Completes activities within the entire store as assigned. coordinates the completion all backroom and merchandise logistics with store

leadership, unloading delivery DC trucks, moves merchandise to appropriate staging locations, and maintains stockrooms in a neat,

orderly, and safe manner and executes all new receipt functions. Stock locates any overstock in stockroom.

Responsibilities/Skills/Experience Requirements

JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Â Ensures consistency and effectiveness of service for enhancing the Member experience by greeting any Members in a professional and engaging manner demonstrating a Member First experience

Â Provides superior Member experience in the footwear by ensuring seamless merchandise replenishment, merchandise presentation, signing and all ad setsÂ Â Participates in unloading DC trucks, moves merchandise to appropriate staging locations, and maintains stockrooms in a neat, orderly, and safe manner and executes all new receipt functions

Â Regularly checks the floor and also ensures that Members are served promptly at Merchandise Pick Up to meet the 5 minute Guarantee

Â Helps with all DV scans and FS scans and completes follow-up actions

Â Helps other associates, together with store leadership, to understand the importance and execution of Out of Stock Pull List and stocks/replenishes the merchandise on the floor

Â Locates and pulls merchandise and fixtures to support sales floor resets and performs all aspects of the reset. Serves as a resource for effective execution in these areas

Â Maintains up to date knowledge and shares with other associates of applicable National Presentation Standards

Â Versed in the benefits of Shop Your Way, the elements of a WOW experience, and is able to sell the program to Members. Assists other associates to understand the full benefit and workings of the program

Â Adheres to merchandise/inventory protection standards, all shrink procedures and regularly mentors the shrink process

Â Ensures, in collaboration with store leadership, that all Store Support Associates use proper merchandise handling and safety equipment and adhere to safety requirements. Serves as a role model, and personally contributes to attainment of backroom goals, bin checks, one line processing/shipping and return processing happen in an efficient and timely manner

Â Responsible for keeping the department ready all day and ensuring the sales floor is easy to shop, in stock, clean, signed and organized for customers

Â Performs accurate count updates and inventory adjustments and assists in helping others to understand the importance of these processes

Â Adheres to merchandise protection standards

Â Performs other duties as assigned

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Â Basic reading, arithmetic, and writing and excellent oral communication skills

Â Demonstrated sales experience

Â Ability to work independently and maintain personal productivity

Â Basic Internet navigation skills

Â Working while standing for long periods of time

Â Lifting and holding bulky and large-sized merchandise, up to 50 lbs

Â Reaching, stretching, grabbing, pushing, lifting, holding, twisting, bending, turning, walking, shifting, and engaging in other physical movements required by the job

Â Associates under the age of 18 — prohibited from using freight elevators, ladders, compactors, balers, or hazardous or similar equipment, or performing backroom functions

PREFERRED SKILLS:

Â Strong merchandising, and organizational skills

Â Excellent communication skill

Â Team building

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Â High school diploma or equivalent

Â 1-2 years of related experience

Â Valid Driver License for the State of employment

Â 18 years of age or older

Job Function: Sales Support

Payroll Location: 02180: Sears Traverse City MI

Store/Unit: 02180

Sears Req Type: Hourly

