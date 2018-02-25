The Store Support Associate is responsible for providing a great Member experience, contributing to the overall financial performance of the store by adhering to operational processes in the store, including Stockroom organization, Stock Locator process, Merchandise Pick Up, Receiving, Return Processing, Item Disposition, Merchandise Return Notices, Fill Floor, Unit Integrity, Web to Store. Also responsible for resets, replenishment, Ad set and Out of Stock, Pull Lists, activities in the Footwear Department.

Responsible for activities within the responsibilities of the Store Support team: a including Stockroom organization, Stock Locator

process, Merchandise Pick Up, Receiving, Return Processing, Item Disposition, Merchandise Return Notices, Fill Floor,

Responsibilities/Skills/Experience Requirements

JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Â Takes ownership for enhancing the customer experience by greeting all Members in a professional and engaging manner demonstrating a Members First experience

Â Assist other Store Support associates with Unloading DC trucks, moves merchandise to appropriate staging locations, and maintains stockrooms in a neat, orderly, and safe manner and executes all new receipt functions

Â Serves Members promptly at Merchandise Pick Up

Â Performs Fill Floor process multiple times per day based on business need, pulling and staging merchandise both in the stockroom and on the floor

Â Executes Footwear Display verification and Floor Sample scans and completes follow-up actions

Â Locates and pulls merchandise on Out of Stock Pull List and stocks/replenishes the merchandise on the floor and performs accurate count updates and inventory adjustments

Â Locates and pulls merchandise and fixtures to support sales floor resets and performs all aspects of the reset

Â Completes minor repairs of stock and Member merchandise

Â Versed in the benefits of Shop Your Way, the elements of a WOW experience, and able to sell the program to Members

Â Adheres to merchandise and inventory protection standards.

Â Performs promotional ad setup and take down without error or omissions in assigned areas

Â Follows all store standards for backroom

Â Responsible for keeping the Footwear department ready all day and ensuring the sales floor is easy to shop, in stock, clean, signed and organized for customers

Â Adheres to merchandise protection standards

Â Performs other duties as assigned

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Â Basic reading, arithmetic, and writing and oral communication skills

Â Working while standing for long periods of time

Â Lifting and holding bulky and large-sized merchandise, up to 50 lbs.

Â Reaching, stretching, grabbing, pushing, lifting, holding, twisting, bending, turning, walking, shifting, and engaging in other physical movements required by the job

Â Associates under the age of 18 — prohibited from using freight elevators, ladders, compactors, balers, or hazardous or similar equipment, or performing backroom functions

Â Basic Internet navigation skills

Â No minor can be in this position

PREFERRED SKILLS:

Â Retail Experience

Â Good Organizational Skills

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Â High school diploma or equivalent

Â Less than one year of related experience

Â 18 years of age or older

