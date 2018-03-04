Job Description

Position Purpose:

Associates in Store Support positions are responsible for a variety of non-sales functions. This may include ensuring an outstanding customer order fulfillment experience, assisting customers in the lot or providing administrative services. Direct customer or vendor interaction is sometimes required for these positions. Whether directing customers to store departments or merchandise, answering customer questions on product order status, handling cash management or program compliance, these positions play a critical role in ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction. Individuals in these positions must work cooperatively with other Associates, vendors, carriers, and productively with little/some supervision, be detail-oriented, and have proven time management skills. They must demonstrate a high level of integrity at all times, respond to operational concerns of all associates and remain focused on store specific business objectives while supporting key operational responsibilities. Specific positions may include: Office Associate, Order Fulfillment Associate, Lot Associate, Customer Service Representative, Door Monitor Associate and Associate Coordinator.

