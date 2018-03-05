Store Sales Leader -Justice

10458BRTitle:Store Sales Leader -JusticeLocation Type:Stores Auto req ID:10458BRCity:Traverse CityZip/Postal Code:49684External Job Description:

Justice is a world-class specialty retailer that builds an exciting and powerful connection with our customer through well-defined fashion brands. We believe we are creating one of the best work experiences in retail. Justice is a place where people can do great work and live great lives! Each area in our company plays an important role in the delivery of quality products for tweens (7 thru 14 years of age).

tWhat you’ll do:

ttThis challenging and rewarding role provides the opportunity to lead a store team focused on delivering a great shopping experience that enhances the self-esteem of our Justice Girl (7-14) and provides a great value for mom. This role supervises 8-20 store associates and 3-4 members of management.

tttâ¢ Lead all activities related to providing a great customer experience

tttâ¢ Lead talent acquisition, associate development and retention.

tttâ¢ Manage complete merchandise flow

tttâ¢ Manage and achieve financial metrics and goals

tttâ¢ Lead change initiatives

tttAre you Justice material? We hope so. Here’s what we look for:

tttâ¢ Individuals with a passion for fashion and strong customer intimacy knowledge

tttâ¢ Individuals with intense fashion radar that allow them to translate trends that work for “our girl”

tttâ¢ Individuals that live in the marketplace and can apply their knowledge to our business

tttâ¢ Individuals that work collaboratively with internal and external partners to get the job done

tttâ¢ Individuals that possess the critical ability to translate customer knowledge into actionable annual and seasonal business plan to achieve sales and profit plans for one or more merchandise categories

tttWhat we value – we are:

tttâ¢ Focused: as the premier tween specialist, we put our customer first in everything we do!

tttâ¢ Driven: we set goals, have high standards, and achieve results!

tttâ¢ Creative: our girl is all about what’s new and what’s hot. We encourage innovation and support creativity because that’s what she expects from us.

tttâ¢ Ethical: simply put, our girl and her mom expect us to always do the right thing!

tttâ¢ Balanced: everyone needs to be rejuvenated – we want you to enjoy life, have fun, and take care of you!

Grand Traverse-Justice
Michigan

tPosition Requirements:

ttâ¢ 5 years or more specialty retail management experience preferred

ttâ¢ Strong training and developing skills from previous retail related experience

ttâ¢ Computer proficiency and strong business acumen

ttâ¢ Ability to foster team commitment and create a positive working environment

ttâ¢ Ability to take initiative in making decisions on a timely/urgent basis

Full Time – Regular