Store Manager- maurices

maurices is a world-class specialty retailer that caters to young-at heart fashionistas in small towns. Rated by Forbes Magazine in 2010 as one of the top 10 Employers in Retail, we pride ourselves on our excellent training programs and the consistent feedback we get from our associates who love to work here. We genuinely care about our customers, our communities, our associates, our business partners, and our results.

We value the unique strengths and diversity of each individual, which makes us a better place to work, a better store to shop, and a better member of our communities. Associates in all positions play an integral role in our business.

What youâll do:

Being a maurices manager means that youâll get to lead a team of talented associates to create an unforgettable experience that leaves our customers looking and feeling their best. This role supervises 8 â 20 store associates including 3-4 members of management. Key responsibilities include:

Leading and Inspiring a team focused on customer obsession and driving and achieving results

Leading talent selection, associate development and retention

Managing the business through visual presentation and sound operational practices

Generating sales and profits and managing expenses

Driving new ideas, sharing information with others and creating solutions to problems

What youâll get in return:

A flexible work schedule

Working with others who love fashion and have fun

Industry leading training programs

Growth and advancement opportunities due to our continued store growth and stability (we have been around 80 years!)

Opportunities to connect and actively participate in community events

A 40% discountâ¦â¦â¦.yes 40!

Inclusive benefits; you name it weâve got it!

Position Requirements:

Store Manager candidates are skilled individuals with:

Previous management experience required. Specialty Retail store management experience preferred

Proven ability to identify and develop talent and influence a positive team atmosphere

Ability to make sound decisions, take action, and achieve results

Computer Proficiency necessary

Availability to work day, evening, and weekend hours

