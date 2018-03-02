STORE MANAGER in MANTON, MI

At Dollar General, our customer is at the center of everything we do! We are a fast-moving Fortune 200 publicly-traded company with more than 14,000 stores and 14 distribution centers in 44 states, growing by hundreds of stores each year. We work in an energetic atmosphere that embraces innovation and teamwork. At Dollar General, you can see a clear and fast path to career growth and success. We are committed to attracting talented and motivated people who can advance our mission of “Serving Others.” Let’s Grow Together!

GENERAL SUMMARY:

Responsible for the management of all employees in the effective planning and implementation of all store processes, including ordering, receiving, stocking, presentation, selling, staffing and support.

DUTIES and ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Recruit, select and retain qualified employees according to federal and state labor laws and company policies; ensure store is properly staffed.

Provide proper training for employees; conduct performance evaluations; identify gaps for appropriate solutions and/or counseling, up to and including termination.

Make recommendations regarding employee pay rate and advancement.

Communicate performance, conduct and safety expectations regularly; coordinate meetings and events to encourage safety, security and policies.

Ensure that the store is appropriately staffed and effectively opened and closed each day. Personally open the store a minimum of two times per week; personally close the store a minimum of two times per week.

Evaluate operating statements to identify business trends (including sales, profitability, and turn), expense control opportunities, potential shrink, and errors.

Order to ensure the meeting or exceeding of in-stock targets; review ordering plan, seasonal direction and inventory management issues on a weekly basis; follow up on Basic Stock Replenishment (BSR)/cycle counts.

Facilitate the efficient staging, stocking and storage of merchandise by following defined company work processes.

Ensure that all merchandise is presented according to established practices; utilize merchandise fixtures properly including presentation, product pricing and signage.

Maintain accurate inventory levels by controlling damages, markdowns, scanning, paperwork, and facility controls.

Ensure the financial integrity of the store through strict cashier accountability, key control, and adherence to stated company security practices and cash control procedures.

Provide superior customer service leadership.

Maintain a clean, well-organized store; facilitate a safe and secure working and shopping environment.

Ensure that store is adequately equipped with tools necessary to perform required tasks.

Follow company policies and procedures as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures manual, Employee Handbook, and company communications; ensure employee compliance.

Complete all paperwork and documentation according to guidelines and deadlines.

KNOWLEDGE and SKILLS:

Ability to read and interpret documents such as diagrams, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedures manuals

Ability to perform mathematical calculations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and percentages.

Knowledge of cash handling procedures including cashier accountability and deposit control.

Ability to perform IBM cash register functions to generate reports.

Knowledge of inventory management and merchandising practices.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Effective interpersonal skills.

Knowledge of recruiting, interviewing, hiring, counseling and termination practices including legal compliance and internal processes.

Knowledge of cash, facility and safety control policies and practices (deposits, store keys, SAFE program, etc.)

Good organization skills with attention to detail.

Ability to solve problems and deal with a variety of situations where limited standardization exists.

WORK EXPERIENCE and/or EDUCATION:

High school diploma or equivalent strongly preferred.

One year of management experience in a retail environment preferred.

COMPETENCIES:

Aligns motives, values and beliefs with Dollar General values.

Supports ownership by tapping into the potential of others.

Acts as a liaison between the corporate office and store employees.

Fosters cooperation and collaboration.

Interacts with staff tactfully yet directly and maintains an open forum of exchange.

Demonstrates responsiveness and sensitivity to customer needs.

Applies basic principles of retail (i.e., ordering cycles, peak inventories, merchandise flow, etc.).

Provides continuous attention to development of staff.

Recruits, hires and trains qualified applicants to fulfill a store need.

Ensures store compliance to federal labor laws and company policies and procedures.

WORKING CONDITIONS and PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Frequent walking and standing.

Frequent bending, stooping and kneeling to run check out station, stock merchandise and unload trucks.

Frequent handling of merchandise and equipment such as hand-held scanner, pricing guns, box cutters, merchandise containers, two-wheel dollies, and U-boats (six-wheel carts).

Frequent and proper lifting of up to 40 pounds; occasional lifting of up to 55 pounds.

Occasional climbing (using ladder).

Regularly driving/providing own transportation to make bank deposits and occasionally to attend management meetings and to other Dollar General stores.

Fast-paced environment; moderate noise level.

Occasionally exposed to outside weather conditions.

Dollar General Corporation is an equal opportunity employer.

