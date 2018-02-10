STORE MANAGER CANDIDATE in BUCKLEY, MI

At Dollar General, our customer is at the center of everything we do! We are a fast-moving Fortune 200 publicly-traded company with more than 14,000 stores and 14 distribution centers in 44 states, growing by hundreds of stores each year. We work in an energetic atmosphere that embraces innovation and teamwork. At Dollar General, you can see a clear and fast path to career growth and success. We are committed to attracting talented and motivated people who can advance our mission of “Serving Others.” Let’s Grow Together!

GENERAL SUMMARY:

This position exists primarily for the purpose of developing internal store manager bench from the assistant store manager population, although external candidates will also be in the program. It is a position to be used to give store manager candidates more experience prior to becoming a store manager, and is to be held for a specified period.

DUTIES and ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Assist in recruiting and staffing activities.

Assist with store merchandising by facilitating and/or participating in staging, stocking and storage of merchandise; ensuring that merchandise is presented according to established practices and store manager direction; and properly utilizing merchandise fixtures, signing and pricing of merchandise.

Assist in all aspects of inventory management (including proper execution of damages, markdowns, register scanning, paperwork and facility controls); prepare and conduct inventories.

Follow prescribed ordering practices to ensure the meeting or exceeding of in-stock targets.

Provide superior customer service leadership.

Act as a role model by following company procedures and policies as outlined in the employee handbook, SOP manual and company communications.

Participate in store opening and closing activities.

Ensure the safe deposit of all company funds in the designated bank.

Assist in ensuring the financial integrity of the store through strict cashier accountability, key control and adherence to company security practices and cash control procedures.

Assist in the maintenance of clean, well-stocked stores; provide a safe environment for customers and employees.

Manage store in store managerâs absence.

Review operating statements to identify business trends (including sales, labor, profitability, and inventory turn), expense control opportunities, potential shrink, and errors.

Complete all paperwork and documentation according to guidelines and deadlines.

KNOWLEDGE and SKILLS:

Ability to read and interpret documents such as diagrams, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedures manuals.

Ability to perform mathematical calculations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and percentages.

Knowledge of cash handling procedures including cashier accountability and deposit controls.

Ability to learn and perform IBM cash register functions, including those necessary to generate reports.

Knowledge of inventory management and merchandising practices.

Knowledge of cash, facility and safety control policies and practices (deposits, store keys, SAFE and STARS programs, etc.)

Knowledge of recruiting, interviewing, hiring, counseling, and termination practices including legal compliance and internal processes.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Effective interpersonal skills.

Effective organization skills with attention to detail.

Ability to solve problems and deal with a variety of situations where limited standardization exists.

WORK EXPERIENCE and/or EDUCATION:

High school diploma or equivalent strongly preferred.

One year of experience in a retail environment preferred for external candidates; four months experience as a Dollar General assistant store manager required for internal candidates.

COMPETENCIES:

Aligns motives, values and beliefs with Dollar General values.

Supports ownership by tapping into the potential of others.

Acts as a liaison between the Store Support Center and store employees.

Fosters cooperation and collaboration.

Interacts tactfully yet directly with employees and maintains an open forum of exchange.

Demonstrates responsiveness and sensitivity to customer needs.

Applies basic principles of retail (i.e., ordering cycles, peak inventories, merchandise flow, etc.).

Provides continuous attention to development of staff.

Recruits, hires and trains qualified applicants to fulfill a store need.

Ensures store compliance to federal labor laws and company policies and procedures.

WORKING CONDITIONS and PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Frequent walking and standing.

Frequent bending, stooping and kneeling to run check out station, stock merchandise and unload trucks.

Frequent handling of merchandise and equipment such as hand-held scanners pricing guns, box cutters, merchandise containers and carts, two-wheel dollies, and U-boats (six-wheel carts).

Frequent and proper lifting of up to 40 pounds; occasional lifting of up to 55 pounds.

Occasional climbing (using ladder).

Occasional driving/providing own transportation to make bank deposits, attend management meetings and to other Dollar General stores.

Fast-paced environment; moderate noise level.

Occasionally exposed to outside weather conditions.

Note: This position requires some travel with limited overnight stays

Dollar General Corporation is an equal opportunity employer.

