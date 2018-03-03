Our Store Counter Sales team members are knowledgeable and energetic with a passion for automotive parts. They believe in taking care of the customer, as well as the power of teamwork. Our Store Counter Sales team members deliver excellent customer service and ensure a positive customer experience. They also support management in the accomplishment of assigned tasks, including maintaining inventory control and store appearance.

Qualifications

Take pride in delivering excellent customer service

Available to work flexible work schedule

Thrive in a busy, fast-paced retail environment

Knowledge of cataloging and/or inventory management systems a plus

Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge

ASE certification preferred

O’Reilly Auto Parts is an equal opportunity employer. It is the policy of the Company to treat all applicants for employment and all team members in a manner that does not discriminate against them because of their race, religion, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy, age, military obligation, disability or any other status or characteristic protected by local, state, or federal law.