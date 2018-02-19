Store Associate, Shift Manager and Manager Trainee

Store Associates

$12.00/hour plus a pay increase after 6 months of employment

Shift Managers

$16.75/manager hour worked

($12.00 /hour plus $4.75/hour when performing manager duties)

(Base rate will increase after 6 months of employment)

Manager Trainees

$54,500/yr.*

With an opportunity to earn $75,000-$95,000/yr. as a Store Manager

*$22.00/hr. (average 45 hrs./wk.)

We are hiring for our store located in Traverse City, MI.

Monday, March 5, 2018

7:00am – 6:00pm

Hotel Indigo Traverse City

263 W. Grandview Parkway

Traverse City, MI 49684

For consideration, please apply in person at the hiring event only. You may also submit your resume/application prior to attending the hiring event by clicking Apply Now. Get started now by downloading our Employment Application at https://tbcdn.talentbrew.com/company/61/v1_0/docs/Aldi-Employment-App-MASTER-2-16.pdf .

Our Store Staff is the face of the ALDI shopping experience, and our most valuable asset. Their hard work makes it possible to uphold our company strategy: Provide the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices. Their smiles and pleasant demeanors keep customers coming back time and time again.

We have important requirements for all potential ALDI employees. You must be able to lift and stock merchandise up to 45 pounds. You must be able to multitask and communicate effectively with your fellow staff, while being open to new ideas. Excellent customer service skills and communication are a must, as well as a flexible schedule. We provide an extensive period of training that will give you the tools, skills, and confidence you need to excel at ALDI. You must be at least 18 years old and a high school diploma or equivalent is preferred. You must also pass a drug screening and background check. Are you up for the challenge?

ALDI offers competitive wages and benefits, including:

Industry-leading Wages

Major Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance & Prescription Coverage for Eligible Employees

Generous Vacation Time & 7 Paid Holidays

401(k) Plan

Company Contribution to Retirement Savings Plan

Short- and Long-Term Disability Insurance

Life & Disability Insurance

ALDI is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.