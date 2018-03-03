Stewardship Coordinator
Northern Michigan Regional Health System
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 3, 2018
Department:Foundation
Schedule:Full-time
Shift:Day Shift
Hours:8
Salary Range:Commensurate with experience
Job Details:
The Stewardship Coordinator works closely with hospital departments, affiliates, and individuals to determine needs and opportunities for health-related projects and disbursements. The Coordinator provides technical assistance, comprehensive review, assessment and approval of the completed Request for Funding forms. Also manages the disbursement process and monitors special purpose funds which are a vital component in stewarding our donors. Reports to the Operations Manager.
Education:Associate’s degree in Business, Marketing, Accounting or equivalent of education and experience in donor relations, relationship management or communications.
Experience:Two to four years of experience in fund development and project management.
Other Job Requirements:
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills essential. Must be able to communicate effectively, both verbally and in written format.
Proficient in Microsoft Office and Outlook. Also preferred experience in Raiser’s Edge.
Must possess skill in expressing ideas and providing information to others and eliciting same.
Must be able to write stewardship reports.
Ability to interpret and analyze fundraising trends in order to plan and execute our fundraising plan.
Confidentiality of donor and prospect information.
Participates in and attends special events as requested.
