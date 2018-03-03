Stewardship Coordinator

Department:Foundation

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Day Shift

Hours:8

Salary Range:Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

The Stewardship Coordinator works closely with hospital departments, affiliates, and individuals to determine needs and opportunities for health-related projects and disbursements. The Coordinator provides technical assistance, comprehensive review, assessment and approval of the completed Request for Funding forms. Also manages the disbursement process and monitors special purpose funds which are a vital component in stewarding our donors. Reports to the Operations Manager.

Education:Associate’s degree in Business, Marketing, Accounting or equivalent of education and experience in donor relations, relationship management or communications.

Experience:Two to four years of experience in fund development and project management.

Other Job Requirements: