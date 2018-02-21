MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Steward

Manistee, MI

Website:
http://www.lrcr.com

Posted on February 21, 2018

Starting wage $8.90/hr.

Steward position supports kitchen staff in everyday function in all outlets. Wash dishes, pots, pans and equipment. Maintains general cleanliness and heavy cleaning of kitchen. Attends to the assigned food outlets and EDR ( employee dining room) by ensuring cleanliness and adequate supply of food.

Complete job description and requirements on-line at : www.lrcr.com , click careers.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/5202739

