Sterile Processing Technician Certified
Northern Michigan Regional Health System
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
Department:Sterile Processing Department
Schedule:Full-time
Shift:Afternoons
Hours:3pm – 11:30pm
Salary Range:$13.68 Commensurate with experience
The Sterile Processing Technician Certified is responsible for processing/distribution of surgical instruments, inventory management and infection control of supplies and equipment safety.Education:Completion of High School. Successful completion of an approved Central Service Certification training course.Experience: Minimum of one year as a SPD Tech strongly preferred. Other Job Requirements:Excellent interpersonal and communication skills are essential. Works in an environment which is exposed to infectious diseases, blood and body fluids, potential needle puncture wounds on a regular basis, occasional biohazard exposure.Standing/walking, able to life up to 40 lbs. Good eye sight for inspection of surgical instruments.
