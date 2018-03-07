MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Sterile Processing Technician Certified

Petoskey, MI

Posted on March 7, 2018

Department:Sterile Processing Department

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Afternoons

Hours:3pm – 11:30pm

Salary Range:$13.68 Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

The Sterile Processing Technician Certified is responsible for processing/distribution of surgical instruments, inventory management and infection control of supplies and equipment safety.Education:Completion of High School. Successful completion of an approved Central Service Certification training course.Experience: Minimum of one year as a SPD Tech strongly preferred. Other Job Requirements:Excellent interpersonal and communication skills are essential. Works in an environment which is exposed to infectious diseases, blood and body fluids, potential needle puncture wounds on a regular basis, occasional biohazard exposure.Standing/walking, able to life up to 40 lbs. Good eye sight for inspection of surgical instruments.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8572718

