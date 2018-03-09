We are a commercial construction company servicing energy related/industrial companies. We specialize in multiple types of steel construction such as fabrication and erection of our own style of square tube buildings, larger red-iron buildings, retro/repair work of existing structures, installation of steel platforms around vessels and gas structures and several other custom fabricated projects.

We service the entire state of Michigan so traveling out of town is a requirement and can be as much as 50% of the year. (Home on the weekends)

Responsibilities & Duties for Steel Construction Laborer

Take direction from Foreman of specific tasks to complete.

Maintain a clean job site, pick up excess materials and dispose.

Perform task including physical labor, hauling or staging materials and use of power tools.

Clean and organize shop when needed.

Keep vehicles clean and organized and stocked with needed materials.

Maintain tools and repairs.

Represent a professional appearance.

Communicate job related issues/concerns with Foreman.

Assist Foreman with problem solving for solutions.

Work well with others on crew.

Have an overall positive attitude.

Qualifications for Steel Construction Laborer

Valid driver’s license is a must (chauffeurs preferred but not required)

Must be able to pass a drug test (random drug tests given)

Positive, company-oriented attitude

Ability to take direction well from others.

Must have positive work ethic, show up to work on time and work in a safe and efficient manner.

Benefits and Compensation for Steel Construction Laborer