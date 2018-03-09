We are a commercial construction company servicing energy related/industrial companies. We specialize in multiple types of steel construction such as fabrication and erection of our own style of square tube buildings, larger red-iron buildings, retro/repair work of existing structures, installation of steel platforms around vessels and gas structures and several other custom fabricated projects.

We service the entire state of Michigan so traveling out of town is a requirement and can be as much as 50% of the year. (Home on weekends).

Responsibilities & Duties for Steel Construction Foreman.

Manage job site materials – ordered ahead of time, organized on site and protected from weather.

Read and understand plans in there entirety.

Manage crewmen and their production to ensure safety, quality and efficiency.

Good communication skills to customers, employees, office personnel, etc.

Manage schedule for completion of projects.

Handle all paperwork associated with the position such as time cards, policy forms, receipts, etc.

Understand and maintain company policy and procedure at all times.

Maintain work truck, equipment and tools.

Maintain a clean job site at end of every day.

Represent a professional appearance.

Ensure crew members are on time and ready for work.

Communicate any issues with upper management.

Work well with others on crew.

Have an overall positive attitude.

Qualifications for Steel Construction Foreman

Must have experience in Steel Construction.

Valid driver’s license is a must. (Chauffeurs preferred but not required)

Must be able to pass a drug test (random drug tests are given)

Positive, company-oriented attitude.

Benefits and Compensation for Steel Construction Foreman