Sr. Software Developer

My Traverse City client is in need of a Sr. Software Engineer to join their team. This person will be responsible for developing software products in an Agile environment. Duties will include UI development, database development, integration with 3rd party applications and middleware development.

Required:

â¢Experience with software design patterns

â¢Web Based Software Development including ASP.NET, HTML, JavaScript, jQuery

â¢Database experience using SQL Server, MySQL or other

â¢Microsoft Development Languages: C#, Visual Studio, .NET Framework, MVC

â¢Bachelorâs degree in Computer Science or related field is ideal.

Desired:

â¢Knowledge of AJAX on .NET

â¢Knowledge of Objective-C / iOS

â¢Familiarity with Java/Android development, C++/Android development

â¢Advanced knowledge of SQL (stored procedures, views, triggers)

â¢Advanced knowledge of SOAP and RESTful web services

â¢Agile development

â¢Certifications – MSCE, MSCA, MSDBA, MCAD, or MCSD is a plus.

This is a perm full time on site position. No remote, contract or sponsorship is available for this position