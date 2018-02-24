Sr. Associate Logistics

20243BRPosting Title:Sr. Associate LogisticsJob Description:Our Senior Associates (full-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience. Our Senior Associates (full-time) are part of a retail team of high-achievers, who have a passion for excellence, continuous improvement and obsess about getting things done. They are expected to embrace our Mission Statement and Success Drivers for the Senior Associate (full-time) position and demonstrate Harbor Freight Tool’s Core Principles.

Responsibilities:

Profit Maximization:

Consistently exhibit expected behaviors to exceed financial goals

Model participation in company programs

Assist and participate in special events

Operational Execution:

Is a Subject Matter Expert in all operational processes and proficient in assigned areas of responsibility

Mentor and model adherence to Standard Operating Procedures

Lead timely and accurate completion of workload

Ensure compliance to company policies and procedures

Talent Optimization:

Model job proficiency and expected behaviors

Contribute to a team-driven atmosphere

Customer Experience:

Provide and model a helpful customer experience

Ensure items are in-stock

Ensure items are priced right

Maintain a safe, clean, and organized retail store

Success Drivers

Action Oriented:

Is action oriented and full of energy

Enjoys working hard

Shows initiative

Flexible:

Learns quickly when facing new problems

Adapts to and supports change

Enjoys the challenge of unfamiliar tasks

Composure:

Is calm and professional under pressure

Does not become defensive or irritated

Functional / Technical Skills:

Has the functional and technical knowledge and skills to do the job at a high level of accomplishment

Solid judgment and decision making skills

Customer Focus:

Acts with internal and external customers in mind

Understands how operational execution directly affects the customer experience

Establishes and maintains effective relationships with customers and associates through respectful and effective communication

Shared Duties

Profit Maximization:

Adherence to Injury Illness Prevention Program

Participate in execution of special event playbooks

Participate in execution of Physical Inventory Standard Operating Procedure

Talent Optimization:

Commitment to continued learning and self-development

Drive and support teamwork

Respond to questions and provide information to associates as needed

Operational Execution:

Daily Download and Communication Center review

Act as witness for till, safe, and deposit counts

Execution of:

Planograms/Display Planner

Pricing

Execution of the Merchandise Management process:

Floor First Receiving

Replenishment

Recalibration

Cycle Counts

Complete forklift certification and operate as needed

Customer Experience:

Meet Customer Experience expectations

Friendly

Available

Quick

Model and participate in:

Name Collection

Extended Service Plan Program

Inside Track Club Program

Efficient processing of transactions

Execution of daily cleaning checklist

Execution of store and stockroom recovery standards

Position-Specific Duties â Logistics

All Senior Associate responsibilities are shared. However, a Senior Associate will typically be scheduled more than 50% of their time in their specific area of responsibility as well as other duties as assigned.

Auto req ID:20243BRCity:CADILLACRequirements:Experience:

Minimum of one year experience in retail or Customer Service

Education:

High School graduate/Equivalent preferred

Physical Requirements:

Ability to communicate with customers and associates in person and via e-mail and telephone

Ability to intermittently lift, push and/or pull up to 50 pounds

Requires standing and moving for an entire shift

Ability to lift, bend, kneel, climb, crawl and/or twist

Ability to safely climb up and down a ladder

Ability to become forklift certified and physically able to operate a forklift in accordance with IIPP

Availability:

Ability to work a flexible schedule, including evenings, holidays, overnights and weekends as necessary to meet the needs of the retail business. Regular attendance is an essential function of the job.

Address 1:3900 OLD US 131 HIGHWAYAbout Harbor Freight Tools:In 1977, when Harbor Freight Tools was started as a small family-owned business, we made a commitment to provide working people with great quality tools at the lowest prices. And for over 40 years, Harbor Freight Tools has done just that. From hand tools and generators, to air and power tools, from shop equipment to automotive tools, Harbor Freight offers more than 5,000 tools and accessories at quality levels that match or exceed competing brands, but at prices that are up to 80% less.

We’re not your typical retailer. We’re a team of high-achievers, who have a passion for excellence and continuous improvement and obsess about getting things done. We’re also equally committed to doing the right thing and giving back to our community. And for us, collaboration is the golden rule. We’re a 40 year-old, $4 billion company with over 30 million loyal customers and growing. If you are looking for a not so ordinary and highly rewarding career opportunity, we would love to talk with you.