Sr. Associate Logistics
CADILLAC, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369599
About Sr. Associate Logistics
20243BRPosting Title:Sr. Associate LogisticsJob Description:Our Senior Associates (full-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience. Our Senior Associates (full-time) are part of a retail team of high-achievers, who have a passion for excellence, continuous improvement and obsess about getting things done. They are expected to embrace our Mission Statement and Success Drivers for the Senior Associate (full-time) position and demonstrate Harbor Freight Tool’s Core Principles.
Responsibilities:
Profit Maximization:
-
Consistently exhibit expected behaviors to exceed financial goals
-
Model participation in company programs
-
Assist and participate in special events
Operational Execution:
-
Is a Subject Matter Expert in all operational processes and proficient in assigned areas of responsibility
-
Mentor and model adherence to Standard Operating Procedures
-
Lead timely and accurate completion of workload
-
Ensure compliance to company policies and procedures
Talent Optimization:
-
Model job proficiency and expected behaviors
-
Contribute to a team-driven atmosphere
Customer Experience:
-
Provide and model a helpful customer experience
-
Ensure items are in-stock
-
Ensure items are priced right
-
Maintain a safe, clean, and organized retail store
Success Drivers
Action Oriented:
-
Is action oriented and full of energy
-
Enjoys working hard
-
Shows initiative
Flexible:
-
Learns quickly when facing new problems
-
Adapts to and supports change
-
Enjoys the challenge of unfamiliar tasks
Composure:
-
Is calm and professional under pressure
-
Does not become defensive or irritated
Functional / Technical Skills:
-
Has the functional and technical knowledge and skills to do the job at a high level of accomplishment
-
Solid judgment and decision making skills
Customer Focus:
-
Acts with internal and external customers in mind
-
Understands how operational execution directly affects the customer experience
-
Establishes and maintains effective relationships with customers and associates through respectful and effective communication
Shared Duties
Profit Maximization:
-
Adherence to Injury Illness Prevention Program
-
Participate in execution of special event playbooks
-
Participate in execution of Physical Inventory Standard Operating Procedure
Talent Optimization:
-
Commitment to continued learning and self-development
-
Drive and support teamwork
-
Respond to questions and provide information to associates as needed
Operational Execution:
-
Daily Download and Communication Center review
-
Act as witness for till, safe, and deposit counts
-
Execution of:
-
Planograms/Display Planner
-
Pricing
-
Execution of the Merchandise Management process:
-
Floor First Receiving
-
Replenishment
-
Recalibration
-
Cycle Counts
-
Complete forklift certification and operate as needed
Customer Experience:
-
Meet Customer Experience expectations
-
Friendly
-
Available
-
Quick
-
Model and participate in:
-
Name Collection
-
Extended Service Plan Program
-
Inside Track Club Program
-
Efficient processing of transactions
-
Execution of daily cleaning checklist
-
Execution of store and stockroom recovery standards
Position-Specific Duties â Logistics
- All Senior Associate responsibilities are shared. However, a Senior Associate will typically be scheduled more than 50% of their time in their specific area of responsibility as well as other duties as assigned.
Auto req ID:20243BRCity:CADILLACRequirements:Experience:
- Minimum of one year experience in retail or Customer Service
Education:
- High School graduate/Equivalent preferred
Physical Requirements:
-
Ability to communicate with customers and associates in person and via e-mail and telephone
-
Ability to intermittently lift, push and/or pull up to 50 pounds
-
Requires standing and moving for an entire shift
-
Ability to lift, bend, kneel, climb, crawl and/or twist
-
Ability to safely climb up and down a ladder
-
Ability to become forklift certified and physically able to operate a forklift in accordance with IIPP
Availability:
- Ability to work a flexible schedule, including evenings, holidays, overnights and weekends as necessary to meet the needs of the retail business. Regular attendance is an essential function of the job.
Address 1:3900 OLD US 131 HIGHWAYAbout Harbor Freight Tools:In 1977, when Harbor Freight Tools was started as a small family-owned business, we made a commitment to provide working people with great quality tools at the lowest prices. And for over 40 years, Harbor Freight Tools has done just that. From hand tools and generators, to air and power tools, from shop equipment to automotive tools, Harbor Freight offers more than 5,000 tools and accessories at quality levels that match or exceed competing brands, but at prices that are up to 80% less.
We’re not your typical retailer. We’re a team of high-achievers, who have a passion for excellence and continuous improvement and obsess about getting things done. We’re also equally committed to doing the right thing and giving back to our community. And for us, collaboration is the golden rule. We’re a 40 year-old, $4 billion company with over 30 million loyal customers and growing. If you are looking for a not so ordinary and highly rewarding career opportunity, we would love to talk with you.
