Speech Pathologist – Home Health

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduated from accredited school with Masters Degree in Speech and Language Pathology. Holds Certification of Clinical Competence in Speech/Language Pathology granted by the American Speech and Hearing.

2 years of clinical experience in a health care setting.

Demonstrates ability to read, write and communicate effectively. Computer literate.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices in various weather conditions.

SPECIFIC DUTIES