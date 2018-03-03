Speech Pathologist – Home Health
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 3, 2018
About Speech Pathologist – Home Health
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Graduated from accredited school with Masters Degree in Speech and Language Pathology. Holds Certification of Clinical Competence in Speech/Language Pathology granted by the American Speech and Hearing.
2 years of clinical experience in a health care setting.
Demonstrates ability to read, write and communicate effectively. Computer literate.
Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.
Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.
Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices in various weather conditions.
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Meets established productivity standards.
-
Complies with standard precautions, infection control, and safety procedures.
-
Performs initial and ongoing assessments to identify the client’s level of functioning and ability to communicate, including OASIS assessments at the appropriate time points.
-
Develops the plan of care in consultation with the physician and interdisciplinary team members and revising it as appropriate. Assures adherence to plan of care. Communicates information to the Hospice IDT meeting, when appropriate.
-
Identifies problems and set goals, revising the plan of treatment as needed.
-
Provides speech-language pathology services in accordance with the plan of treatment including discharge planning when appropriate.
-
Educates patient/family as appropriate.
-
Evaluates and recommends mechanisms to enhance the client’s speech, language, hearing and swallowing ability. Recommends appropriate interagency referrals. Instructs and supervises home health aides who assist with an established speech program, when appropriate.
-
Records in a timely manner evaluation data, treatments, client’s response to therapy interventions in the electronic medical record.
-
Participates in quality and performance improvement measures.
-
Participates in inservices as appropriate, including Hospice staff as neeed.
-
Promotes Speech-Language Pathology Services to the Agency, customers, staff, and to the community.
-
Employees with e-mail are required to maintain proficiency in the basic functions of the program and are also required to regularly check email and keep calendars up to date.
-
Other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
About Munson Healthcare
