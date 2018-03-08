Speech & Language Pathologist

Department:Speech Therapy

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Day Shift

Hours:8

Salary Range:$27.23 Commensurate with Experience

Job Details:

Working with a dynamic team of professionals and living in an area that offers an idyllic way of life in a recreational paradise make an ideal combination for a position at McLaren-Northern Michigan. In providing services to support our mission, ‘caring for our patients as you would for your own family’, you are helping our patients to improve their oral motor control, speech, language, memory, problem solving and cognitive skills. We invite you to be a member of our excellent staff. As a member of an interdisciplinary/transdisciplinary team, you will provide comprehensive Speech Language Pathology services under the direction of the Clinical Supervisor and Director, Rehab Services. The Speech Language Pathologist, (SLP) is responsible for the clinical aspects of the speech language / therapy services including accurate diagnosis of communication deficits; evaluation of communication, cognitive, and swallowing functions; and screening of hearing acuity. Education: Graduate from an ASHA Accredited University Master’s Degree in Speech Language Pathology. ASHA Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech-Language Pathology. Licensure: Current Licensure by the State of Michigan. Experience:1-3 years preferred Other Job Requirements: Ability to safely transfer patients and to move equipment safely utilizing proper body mechanics and utilizing mechanical aids and/or other personnel when needed. Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to diagnosis, age and cultural needs of the patients served.Demonstrate commitment to professional growth by participating in and providing educational opportunities. Membership in professional organizations is strongly encouraged. Ability to tolerate being on feet for extended periods. Must be able to climb stairs, squat, bend and reach above head. Therapists working in pediatrics must be able to work with patients on the floor, transfer patients safely from the crib, floor, stroller, and wheelchair using proper body mechanics and have the ability to crawl and run. Possess adequate motor coordination and dexterity for fine and gross motor activities. Ability to read, comprehend, assess and analyze clinical data. Ability to evaluate, establish plans, and set goals for patients. Must have problem-solving and conceptual skills. Intact sense of sight, hearing, touch and smell. Articulate clearly and concisely.