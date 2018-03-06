Speech Language Pathologist Per Diem Rehab Withou

Requisition: J3F45J73ZD0F4XCK5SW

ResCare

Title: Speech Language Pathologist Per Diem – Rehab Without Walls

Job Category: Nursing/Skilled

Line of Business: HomeCare Services

About ResCare

Join us in transforming peoples’ lives and their communities! ResCare is a one-of-a-kind human services company offering services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, home care for seniors, as well as education, vocational training, and job placement for people of all ages and skill levels. Right now, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team as a Speech Language Pathologist Per Diem – Rehab Without Walls. In this position, you will play a vital and positive role in helping our clients with intellectual, cognitive, or developmental disabilities achieve their fullest potential.

Are you passionate about helping others? Don’t miss this opportunity to find career success and fulfillment while you help people reach their highest level of independence! Apply today! ResCare. Where Care Meets Career.

Speech Language Pathologist Per Diem – Rehab Without Walls Responsibilities

As a Speech Language Pathologist, you will coordinate with appropriate caregivers to provide clients with care that serves their specific needs while also following their physician’s established plan of treatment. Therapy will be provided to clients in their homes, their assisted living facilities, and any other location considered to be a home environment.

Your specific duties in this role will include:

â¢Ensuring that all clients consistently receive service as scheduled

â¢Maintaining client confidentiality

â¢Reporting all pertinent client condition changes to the appropriate supervisor and/or caregivers

â¢Assisting in the coordination of client care with appropriate caregivers through documentation, verbal communication, and/or case conferences

â¢Establishing and implementing the client plan of treatment as it relates to occupational therapy

â¢Assisting in identifying clients’ physical, emotional, and developmental needs

â¢Providing clients with appropriate health education and counseling

â¢Submitting completed documentation in a timely and accurate manner

â¢Evaluating client via the appropriate diagnostic and prognostic tests

â¢Ensuring that all client concerns and complaints are followed up with the appropriate supervisor within 24 hours, resulting in a satisfactory resolution

â¢Maintaining a clean and safe working environment by following universal precautions as well as infection and safety control guidelines as established by ResCare

â¢Maintaining knowledge of all areas of services that ResCare can provide in order to fully meet the needs of the client

â¢Educating the community and referral sources about ResCare through regular contacts

â¢Responding to requests for clinical and educational services in a timely manner

â¢Performing other duties as assigned

Specific Requirements

As a Speech Language Pathologist, you must be outgoing, empathetic, and adaptable with the ability to connect and work with a wide range of different types of patients and personalities. It is also important that you have excellent verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills as well as the ability to effectively interact with colleagues at all levels, both clinical and non-clinical.

Specific qualifications for the role include:

â¢Minimum of 2 years of clinical experience in the assessment and management of traumatic brain injury or related neurological conditions

â¢Knowledge of complex neurologic injury and neuro-rehabilitation techniques

â¢Master’s prepared graduate with a degree in Speech Pathology / Audiology from a university approved by the American Speech-Language Hearing Association.

â¢Current and valid license to practice in the state of employment, where applicable

â¢Teaching certificate for practice in a public school, as required

â¢Working knowledge of the use and maintenance of equipment specific to speech therapy

â¢Strong prioritization skills and the ability to easily handle changing situations

â¢Ability to visually and audibly observe and assess clients

â¢Evidence of current CPR certification

â¢Evidence of an annual TB test and other state required tests

â¢Availability to travel locally from assignment to assignment

Additional Information

To learn more visit our website at www.rehabwithoutwalls.com or call 866-799-4473

Benefits

In addition to meeting your passion for making a difference in people’s lives and career advancement, opportunities youmay also be offered:

ResCare is an Equal Opportunity Employer. ResCare does not discriminate against any person on the basis of gender, race, color, national origin, religion, disability, age, veteran status, gender identity or orientation in admission, treatment, or participation in its programs, services and activities, or in employment, or on the basis of gender in its health programs and activities.