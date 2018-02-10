Speech Language Pathologist – Boulder Park Terrace

Department:Boulder Park Terrace

Schedule:Casual

Shift:Variable days

Hours:Variable

Salary Range:Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

As a 70-bed skilled nursing home and rehabilitation facility, Boulder Park Terrace has been recognized as a five-star facility by US News & World Report. Would you like to join the staff of outstanding and compassionate Speech Language Pathologists who are recognized as the best in providing skillful care for our residents? As a member of this award winning organization, you will provide comprehensive Speech Language Pathology services, responsible for the clinical aspects of the speech language / therapy services including accurate diagnosis of communication deficits; evaluation of communication, cognitive, and swallowing functions; and screening of hearing acuity. Education: Graduate from an ASHA Accredited University Master’s Degree in Speech Language Pathology. ASHA Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech-Language Pathology. Licensure: Current Licensure by the State of Michigan. Experience:1-3 years preferred Other Job Requirements: Ability to safely transfer patients and to move equipment safely utilizing proper body mechanics and utilizing mechanical aids and/or other personnel when needed. Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to diagnosis, age and cultural needs of the patients served.Demonstrate commitment to professional growth by participating in and providing educational opportunities. Membership in professional organizations is strongly encouraged.