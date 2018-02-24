Speech-Language Pathologist

Requisition Number

Genesis Rehabilitation Services is looking for remarkable Speech Language Pathologists. At Genesis Rehabilitation Services, you can really care for your patients — and your thoughts, opinions and expertise will always be respected. Our benefits package is outstanding. And our regular shifts help you balance your career and your personal life.

POSITION SUMMARY: The Speech-Language Therapist organizes and provides speech-language services including assessment, treatment, program planning and implementation to facilitate rehabilitation. S/he directs patient participation in selected tasks to restore, reinforce, and enhance performance. The Speech-Language Therapist facilitates the learning of skills and functions essential for communication and swallowing, to diminish or remediate disorders or deficits. S/he directs activities to promote and maintain health, within the scope of practice and consistent with the Code of Ethics of the profession.

Screens, examines and evaluates patients, including history, systems review, and application of appropriate tests and measures, synthesis information and interprets examination findings in order to establish a diagnosis, identify impairments, determine the predicted level of improvement and the time required to achieve it, identify precautions/contraindications and design and plan of care. Develops appropriate treatment goals and methods in collaboration with the patient and caregivers, implements the speech language pathology treatment plan, and completes all related documentation and record keeping regarding these services. Services application of therapeutic techniques in areas such as: cognitive-communication; speech intelligibility; oral motor skills; swallowing disorders/dysphagia; perceptual abilities; orientation; memory; pragmatics; psychosocial expression; and/or functional communication. Attends and contributes to patient care, staffing conferences and other related meetings. Supervises of Clinical Fellows (CFYs), temporary licensees, students and support personnel in accordance with state licensure requirements and professional standards, as appropriate. Coordinates the acquisition of adaptive communication devices and instructs patients in their use. Facilitates identification of hearing deficits and appropriately refers for assessment, diagnosis, rehabilitation and/or personal amplification. Puts Patient Service first, ensuring that residents and families receive the highest quality of service in a caring and compassionate atmosphere which recognizes the individual’s needs and rights.

SPECIFIC EDUCATIONAL/VOCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:QUALIFICATIONS: 1. A master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology, Communication Disorders, Communicative Disorders or similarly titled area that is consistent and acceptable to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. 2. Possess or be eligible for a Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) or be eligible to participate as an ASHA Clinical Fellow (CFY). 3. Be licensed, certified or credentialed, as required in the state of practice. Interested in travel assignments? Call to learn more about the Genesis Rehab Services internal traveler program, the Passport Program! As one of the nation’s largest long-term care and rehabilitation providers, we offer a generous and wide-ranging compensation and benefits package (Full Time), including: * Medical/dental/vision insurances * Company-paid life insurance * Voluntary insurance programs * 401(k) Program * Continuing Education Programs through Genesis University * Leadership Training Program * Pre-tax Health Savings and Flexible Spending Accounts * Service awards * Group Auto and Homeowners Insurance* Generous Elder Care benefit for family members.Genesis HealthCare is an EO Employer- Veterans/Disabled and other protected categories