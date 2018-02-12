SPEC RESIDENTIAL LAWN

100889

6869 East M72, Williamsburg, Michigan 49690

Job Description

TruGreen is committed to providing personalized attention for our associates. We focus on developing our people by building proud, dynamic teams while helping associates reach their personal and professional goals. We continuously strive to make TruGreen an employer of choice and “a great place to work!”

Position OverviewProvides service to residential or commercial customers by making timely lawn/landscape applications, diagnosing and correcting lawn/landscaping problems through service calls and other customer communications, and selling/up-selling services to new and/or existing customers, resulting in growth of the customer base.

Responsibilities1. Applies fertilizers and pesticides to lawns according to schedule, safety procedures, and label instructions.2. Drives company vehicle to customer location.3. Responds on a timely basis to customer requests for telephone and in-person service calls.4. Completes required production forms and customer instructions.5. Assists in sales to current customers through contact on route and telemarketing.6. Measures the lawn of potential customers to provide them with an accurate cost of TruGreenâs lawn care service.7. Performs a daily three-minute, 360 degree inspection of truck and equipment before taking the vehicle out on the road and upon return.8. Completes production reports, new sales forms, customer invoice forms, daily vehicle inspection report, and cancel/skip notices as required daily.9. Maintains vehicle and equipment through cleanliness, safety, and general maintenance.10. Assists in maintaining cleanliness of facility.

Education and Experience Requirements

â¢ High school diploma/GED or 6 months to 1 year related experience and/or training in horticulture and/or customer service or equivalent combination of education and experience requiredâ¢ License and/or certification as required by federal, state or local governmentâ¢ Requires extensive local travel. Valid, permanent driverâs license from state of residence and a clean driving record per company standards are required. Current liability auto insurance required. Must be able to obtain and maintain a valid DOT medical card. Must be 19 years of age by date of hire.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilitiesâ¢ Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instruction, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.â¢ Mathematical skills to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume.â¢ Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.â¢ Attention to detailâ¢ Verbal and written communication skillsâ¢ Time management and organizational skills, including punctuality for on-time attendance

Physical Demands & Working ConditionsThe physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. An associate that is physically active, works indoors/outdoors, interacts with customers, and may be exposed to foreign substances (e.g., chemicals).

Regularly required to:â¢ Sit or standâ¢ Walk on uneven surfaces or climb stairs for an extended period of timeâ¢ Use hands and arms to handle, feel or reachâ¢ Speak and hearâ¢ Use vision abilities for close, distance, color, peripheral, depth and focusâ¢ Lift up to 50 lbs independentlyâ¢ Push and pull equipment

Occasionally required to:â¢ Stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl

Noise level â¢ Moderate to loud

Adverse Conditions â¢ Subject to outdoor weather conditions which may include extreme cold, extreme heat or wet conditions â¢ Subject to exposure to animals and insects â¢ Regularly exposed to chemicals using appropriate safety equipment â¢ Occasionally work near mechanical or moving parts

