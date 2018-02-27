Spanish Language CSR

The ideal candidate will join an energetic and professional inbound call center team in an effort to clearly communicate accurate information to callers in an empathetic manner.Â Utilizing advanced communication skills and etiquette, the successful candidate will answer clientâs inquiries in a professional manner. Candidates are expected to work quickly and handle a high volume of calls regularly. Pay rate will be determined at time of hire based on experience and logistics.Â The pay scale starts at $10.00/hour .Â Candidates must speak fluent Spanish to be eligible for this position. Apply in person at MI Call Center,Â 201 S Division Bellaire, MIÂ 49615 or send your resume and cover letter by email to [email protected]

