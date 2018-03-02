Duties:

*Â Willingness to accept the most effective role.

*Â Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

*Â Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

*Â Provides food preparation assistance by washing, peeling, cutting, and seeding vegetables and fruits; cleaning, cutting, and grinding meats, poultry, and seafood.

*Â Prepares soups and sauces by stirring and straining.

*Â Breads foods by dipping food items in crumbs, flour, and batter.

*Â Controls recipes by weighing and measuring designated ingredients.

*Â Provides foodstuffs and utensils for chef by carrying pans, kettles, and trays of food to and from workstations, stove, and refrigerator.

*Â Maintains safe, secure, and healthy work environment by cleaning work areas, equipment and utensils; segregating and removing garbage; steam-cleaning or hosing garbage containers; following sanitation standards and procedures; complying with legal regulations.

*Â Keeps supplies and foodstuffs ready by inventorying stock; requisitioning supplies and foodstuffs; verifying receipt; storing.

*Â Keeps equipment operating by following operating instructions; troubleshooting breakdowns; maintaining supplies; performing preventive maintenance; calling for repairs.

*Â Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

*Â Enhances kitchen and organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.Â

QUALIFICATIONS:

*Â Promotes team spirit and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.

*Â Has perfect attendance and can be trusted to handle a high level of responsibility.

*Â Dedicated to exceeding quality standards and providing products and services of the highest caliber.

*Â Inspires others with enthusiasm and positive energy.

*Â Places high priority on personal and professional growth. Keeps knowledge and skills current through continued education, reading industry journals, and participating in professional organizations.

*Â Excellent multi-tasking skills. Prioritizes and performs a variety of concurrent tasks with minimal direction.

*Â Development, implementation, and monitoring of programs that assures a safe facility and work environment that is in compliance with all appropriate regulations–Ergonomics, Emergency Response, Injury and Illness Prevention, and Hazard Communications Programs.

*Â Thorough understanding of sanitation-related issues. Takes all precautions and preventative measures necessary to ensure a clean food preparation environment.

*Â Maintains inventory and equipment to ensure smooth office operation.

*Â Trained in hands-on equipment maintenance.

*Â High School diploma or equivalent experience.Â

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

*Â Ability to lift 30lbs.

*Â Ability to stand/sit for long periods of time.

*Â Ability to bend, stretch and twist.Â

